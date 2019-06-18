News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-18 12:15:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Newly minted 5-star Collier updates where UM fits in

Zaakewsiar1jqnyrsuqf
Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Miami Palmetto High School DB Corey Collier is one of seven five-stars in the nation on the new 2021 Rivals100 that was just released.The local standout says when he found out the news “I was just ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}