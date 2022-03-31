News and notes from the practice field on Thursday

Tyler Van Dyke was on point throughout the portions media could watch today, throwing pinpoint passes and making good decisions in 11-on-11.

Jake Garcia struggled some with his accuracy today, and Jacurri Brown continues to overthrow receivers as he makes some tweaks to his technique.

A highlight for Garcia today was a dart he threaded between two defenders to Kahlil Brantley for a TD in red zone 11 on 11. Earlier in the day Garcia threw an ill-advised pass that was picked off by DJ Ivey in 7 on 7. Garcia also missed a TD throw to Daz Worsham open in the end zone, throwing the ball behind him in 11 on 11.

Van Dyke also threw a TD in red zone 11 on 11 to Jaleel Skinner, who beat STAR Keontra Smith by a step in the middle of the end zone.

Also of note: The team did a two-minute drill and sent Andres Borregales on for a long field goal attempt with four seconds remaining on the clock. It had the distance, but he pushed it wide left.

There weren’t as many dropped passes today, but during media viewing of 11 on 11 RB Henry Parrish had one tip off his hands to the turf.

And Malik Curtis did a nice job breaking up a deep pass in 11 on 11.

Logan Sagapolu also made a depth chart move, passing by Ousman Traore at RG today.

And Jalen Rivers returned to 11 on 11 work off injury, working in for some 2 reps at left guard behind justice Oluwaseun.

Your initial 11 on 11 depth charts (note there was plenty of moving around throughout, this is a snapshot of what it looked like when media first came out for the drills):

FIRST TEAM

Offense: OL (L to R) Zion Nelson, Justice Oluwaseun, Jakai Clark, Logan Sagapolu, DJ Scaife. QB Tyler Van Dyke. RB Henry Parrish (Thaddius Franklin worked in). WR Xavier Restrepo, Key’Shawn Smith, Jacolby George (with other WRs heavily working in Frank Ladson and Mike Redding). TE Dom Mammarelli/Kahlil Brantley working in).

Defense (note team was in dime). DL (L to R) Jahfari Harvey, Jacob Lichtenstein, Jordan Miller, Thomas Davis. STAR Keontra Smith. LB Waynmon Steed. DBs Isaiah Dunson, Al Blades, DJ Ivey, Te’Corey Couch, Avantae Williams.

SECOND TEAM

Offense: OL (L to R) Mike Mclaughlin, Jalen Rivers, Laurence Seymore, Ousman Traore, Chris Washington. QB Jake Garcia. RB Cody Brown. WRs Frank Ladson, Brashard Smith, Mykel Tubbs. TE Dom Mammarelli/Jaleel Skinner.

Defense: DL (L to R) Josh Neely, Allan Haye, Leonard Taylor, Cyrus Moss. STAR Gil Frierson. LB Avery Huff, Corey Flagg. DBs James Williams, Brian Balom, Malik Curis, Myles Mooyoung.