Five Canes go in NFL Draft, but none in first 3 rounds
The news wasn't great for the Miami Hurricanes in the NFL Draft, as players who some prognosticators predicted would go in the second or third rounds (namely Gerald Willis and Joe Jackson) fell pre...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news