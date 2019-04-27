News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-27 21:39:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Five Canes go in NFL Draft, but none in first 3 rounds

Ahslomqtlmdswomx1zvp
Miami Hurricanes
Football

The news wasn't great for the Miami Hurricanes in the NFL Draft, as players who some prognosticators predicted would go in the second or third rounds (namely Gerald Willis and Joe Jackson) fell pre...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}