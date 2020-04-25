It took a little while, but the Hurricanes got onto the NFL Draft board at the end of the fourth round. That's when LB Shaq Quarterman was selected with the 140th overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. While not totally unexpected, many experts previously said they thought DE Jon Garvin would be the first UM player to go in the draft. Garvin wasn't the second or third Cane taken either - RB Deejay Dallas was taken four picks after Quarterman with the 144th overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks (where he'll join former Cane RB Travis Homer). Then it was KJ Osborn going to the Minnesota Vikings late in the fifth round with the 176th overall pick. Garvin was taken by the Green Bay Packers in the latter part of the seventh round with the 242nd overall selection. Other Miami players hoping to catch on with an NFL team: DE Trevon Hill, CB Trajan Bandy, WR Jeff Thomas and LB Mike Pinckney. A four-year MLB starter at Miami, Quarterman isn't the biggest or fastest but has excellent instincts and is a tremendous leader. He finished his Cane career with 356 tackles, 46.5 for losses, along with 13 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. And he won't be alone as a Cane on the Jaguars - other UM players on the team include Brandon Linder, KC McDermott and Tyler Gauthier. Dallas is a versatile back who even worked at wide receiver early in his Cane career. Overall he finished with 1,527 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns (he added 317 yards and two scores through the air). Osborn? He transferred to UM from Buffalo as a graduate senior, and this past season he led UM with 50 receptions for 547 yards and five TDs. Garvin finished his three-year Cane career with 106 tackles, 29 for losses, along with 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He started 24 games.

THE QUARTERMAN FILE

2019 ALL-ACC, FIRST TEAM 2018 ALL-ACC, FIRST TEAM 2017 ALL-ACC, SECOND TEAM 2016 FRESHMAN ALL-AMERICA (ESPN, Pro Football Focus) 2016 ALL-ACC, THIRD TEAM (Coaches) 2016 ALL-ACC, HONORABLE MENTION (ACSMA) 2019 (Senior): Delivered dominant final season, totaling team-high 107 total tackles (51 solo) and 15.5 tackles for loss... Selected to All-ACC First Team for second consecutive year...Earned All-ACC first-team honors from Associated Press...Finished career with 356 tackles, moving into sole possession of ninth place in Miami history. in total tackles..Only Hurricane to ever start 52 games of collegiate career without missing single start...15.5 tackles for loss were second-most on Miami...Added five PBUs, seven quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in final year...Made 40th straight start of career in season opener vs. Florida (Aug. 24), finishing with four tackles (three solo) and one fumble recovery...Became second Hurricane to wear new turnover chain with fumble recovery...Started and had six tackles (four solo) with 2.0 TFLs and one 7-yard sack at North Carolina (Sept. 7)...Had two tackles and one PBU in start versus Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 14)...Started and set career mark with 14 total tackles (four solo) and finished with 2.0 TFLs in win over Central Michigan (Sept. 21)...Started against Virginia Tech (Oct. 5) and finished with six tackles...Credited with six tackles in start versus Virginia (Oct. 11)...Delivered dominant performance in start versus Georgia Tech (Oct. 19), finishing with 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery...Finished with 12 tackles and two PBUs in start at Pittsburgh (Oct. 26)...Posted nine tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, in start at Florida State (Nov. 2)...Moved into tie for second-longest start streak in Miami history (49 games) in win vs. Louisville (Nov. 9)...Finished with career-high four tackles for loss and six total tackles in win over Cardinals...Tied Miami's consecutive start streak record with his 50th straight start in game versus FIU (Nov. 23)...Finished with 12 total tackles (three solo) including six-yard tackle for loss...Added one PBU against Panthers...Set Hurricanes' all-time straight start record with 51st consecutive nod in middle of defense for regular season finale at Duke (Nov. 30)...Posted six tackles (two solo) against Blue Devils...Started Walk-On's Independence Bowl and finished with 11 tackles in final game of collegiate career, making 52nd straight start in middle of defense. 2018 (Junior): Delivered another dominant season in middle of defense, starting all 13 games and earning All-ACC First-Team honors...Has started every game at Miami since arriving on campus in January 2016...Start streak of 39 games is longest on team...Ranked second on Miami with 82 total tackles (45 solo)...Had career-best 14.0 tackles for loss...Finished with 6.0 sacks...Had one interception and added two PBUs...Forced one fumble and recovered another...Credited with six quarterback hurries...Started and had seven tackles in season opener vs. LSU (Sept. 2)...Credited with five total tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss, in start vs. Savannah State (Sept. 8)...Had one 7-yard sack vs. Tigers...Had five tackles in start at Toledo (Sept. 15)...Started and finished with five tackles, including 1.0 tackle for loss, in win over FIU (Sept. 22)...Had most dominant performance of career in start vs. North Carolina (Sept. 27), finishing with five tackles, a career-best 3.0 tackles for loss (18 yards) and a career-best two sacks (16 yards)...Added one forced fumble and one PBU in win over Tar Heels...Earned ACC Co-Linebacker of the Week honors for performance against UNC...Totaled three solo tackles in start vs. Florida State (Oct. 6)...Delivered another standout performance in start at Virginia (Oct. 13), totaling eight tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss (12 yards) and two sacks (10 yards)...Had nine tackles (two solo) in start at Boston College (Oct. 26)...Posted first double-digit tackle performance of season vs. Duke (Nov. 3), finishing with 11 total tackles (six solo)...Finished with eight tackles (seven solo) and added 1.0 tackle for loss in start at Georgia Tech (Nov. 10)...Wore turnover chain for first time with fumble recovery vs. Yellow Jackets...Had four total tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, in start at Virginia Tech (Nov. 17)...Wore turnover chain for second time with first interception of career against Hokies, returning it 20 yards...Had six tackles (four solo) and one half-sack (five yards) in start vs. Pittsburgh (Nov. 24)...Started New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Dec. 27) and finished with six tackles, including one tackle for loss. 2017 (Sophomore): Started all 13 games at middle linebacker and served as one of Miami's top defensive contributors...Ranked second with 83 total tackles...Added 7.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks...Had five pass breakups and added four quarterback hurries...Had one fumble recovery...Earned second-team All-ACC recognition...Has started all 26 games at middle linebacker since arriving at Miami in January 2016 as midyear enrollee...Started season opener against Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 2) and finished with eight tackles (six solo)...Added 1.0 TFL (one yard) in win over Wildcats...Started and posted four tackles (three solo) in win over Toledo (Sept. 23)...Started and finished with nine tackles (four solo) in start at Duke (Sept. 29)...Finished with six tackles (five solo) and added 1.0 TFL (one yard) in start at Florida State (Oct. 7)...Tied for team lead with eight tackles (four solo) in start against Georgia Tech (Oct. 14)...Started and had four tackles (two solo) and one solo sack in win over Syracuse (Oct. 21)...Had three tackles (two solo) and one solo sack (10 yards) in win at North Carolina (Oct. 28)...Finished with five tackles (three solo) in win over Virginia Tech (Nov. 4)...Had five tackles and two PBUs in win over Notre Dame (Nov. 11)...Started and finished with six total tackles in win over Virginia (Nov. 18)...Had eight tackles (three solo) and one half-sack at Pittsburgh (Nov. 24)...Led team with 10 total tackles and added 1.5 tackles for loss (three yards) in ACC Championship Game against Clemson (Dec. 2)...Started Capital One Orange Bowl against Wisconsin (Dec. 30) and had seven tackles (three solo) and one tackle for loss (two yards). 2016 (True Freshman): Delivered dominant freshman season, starting all 13 games and finishing second on team with 84 tackles (43 solo)...Earned Freshman All-America recognition from ESPN, Pro Football Focus and 247Sports...Third-team All-ACC selection by ACC coaches and Honorable Mention All-ACC recognition from Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association (ACSMA)...Ranked third on team with 10.0 tackles for loss (39 yards) and finished with 3.5 sacks...Had team-best eight quarterback hurries...Added one pass breakup and scored one defensive touchdown on fumble recovery...Started in career debut against Florida A&M (Sept. 3) and ranked second on team with seven tackles (five solo)...Added 2.5 TFLs totaling two yards against Rattlers...Started and had three tackles (two solo) and 0.5 TFLs (two yards) against FAU (Sept. 10)...Recorded two tackles, including 0.5 TFLs (1 yard), in start at Appalachian State (Sept. 17)...Dominant start against Georgia Tech (Oct. 1) included first career touchdown on 17-yard fumble return...Second on team with eight tackles (five solo) against Yellow Jackets and added 1.0 TFL (three yards)...Totaled four tackles (three solo) in start against Florida State (Oct. 8)...Started and totaled career-high 11 tackles (six solo) and added 1.0 TFLs (three yards) against North Carolina (Oct. 15)...Ranked second on team with eight tackles (two solo) in start against Virginia Tech (Oct. 20)...Had 11-yard tackle for loss against Hokies...Led Miami with eight tackles (five solo) and added one sack (five yards) and one quarterback hurry in start at Notre Dame (Oct. 29)...Had five tackles and credited with two quarterback hurries in start vs. Pittsburgh (Nov. 5)...Started and recorded five tackles, 1.5 TFLs (three yards) and one sack (three yards) in win at Virginia (Nov. 12)...Started and ranked second with eight tackles (seven solo) in win at NC State (Nov. 19)...Tied for second on team with 10 tackles (four solo) and credited with one PBU and two quarterback hurries in regular season finale win over Duke (Nov. 26)...Started and totaled five tackles (three solo) and 1.0 sack (nine yards) in Russell Athletic Bowl victory over West Virginia (Dec. 28). High School: Consensus four-star prospect...U.S. Army All-America Bowl selection…Enrolled in January 2016…Was rated as a top-10 inside linebacker nationwide by every major scouting service: No. 3 inside linebacker by ESPN, No. 4 by Rivals…No. 74 overall prospect regardless of position by Rivals…Ranked No. 98 on ESPN300…Had 101 tackles senior year at Oakleaf and 137 tackles junior season…Earned Florida Times-Union Defensive Player of the Year honors in final year…Recorded eye-popping totals of 412 tackles, 23.5 TFLs, six sacks, two interceptions, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and eight PBUs over four-year varsity career…Chose Miami over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State, among others.

THE DALLAS FILE

2019 (Junior): Started all 10 games in which he played in first season as team's primary back...Rushed for team-high 693 yards on 115 carries, averaging 6.0 yards per rush...Finished with eight rushing touchdowns...Added 14 receptions for 140 yards with two receiving touchdowns...Had two 100-yard rushing games...Ranked second on Hurricanes with 846 all-purpose yards despite missing three games...Made first start of career in season opener vs. Florida (Aug. 24) and finished with team-high 132 all-purpose yards...Totaled 94 rushing yards on 11 carries with 50-yard touchdown run out of 'Wildcat' formation...Had career-high four catches for 37 yards vs. Gators...Had first 100-yard game of season in start at North Carolina (Sept. 7), finishing with 107 rushing yards on just 14 carries...Averaged 7.6 yards per rush against Tar Heels...Delivered dominant start in home opener against Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 14), scoring career-high three rushing touchdowns and totaling 108 rushing yards...Had two 1-yard scoring runs and one 51-yard dash to end zone...100-yard performance versus Wildcats was fifth of career...Started and finished with 14 carries in win over Central Michigan (Sept. 21)...Scored fifth touchdown of the season against Chippewas, opening game's scoring on 1-yard rush...Had 62-yard touchdown run in start vs. Virginia Tech (Oct. 5)...Added three receptions against Hokies...Started and finished with 63 rushing yards on 13 carries and first receiving touchdown in win over Virginia (Oct. 11)...Had 14 rushing yards in start vs. Georgia Tech (Oct. 19) before exiting due to injury...Missed Pittsburgh (Oct. 26) game...Returned for game vs. Florida State (Nov. 2), starting and finishing with 105 all-purpose yards and one rushing touchdown...Had career-long 42-yard reception against Seminoles and scored on six-yard touchdown rush...Totaled 96 rushing yards on 15 carries with one rushing touchdown in start versus Louisville (Nov. 9)...Added 14-yard receiving touchdown - second receiving score of career - in win over Cardinals...Made start against FIU (Nov. 23) and had nine carries for 50 yards before suffering injury...Missed final two games of season due to injury...Selected in fourth round of 2020 NFL Draft by Seattle Seahawks (No. 144 overall). 2018 (Sophomore): Delivered standout sophomore season, compiling team-best 1,260 all-purpose yards...Saw action in all 13 games...Ranked second with 617 rushing yards on 109 carries...Tied for team lead with six rushing touchdowns...Had long rush of 83 yards, marking sixth-longest rush from scrimmage in program history...Caught 10 passes totaling 85 yards...Averaged 17.2 yards on nine punt returns with one punt return touchdown...Had longest punt return (61 yards) and kick return (53) for Miami...Saw action in season opener against LSU (Sept. 2) and finished with team-high 38 yards on eight attempts...Had one 13-yard reception against Tigers...Totaled 48 rushing yards on five carries with long run of 34 yards in win over Savannah State (Sept. 8)...Added 15-yard catch in win over Tigers...Recorded first 100-yard rushing game of career in win at Toledo (Sept. 15), finishing with 110 yards on 17 attempts...Had 35-yard touchdown run in win over Rockets...Caught two passes totaling 30 yards and added 28 rushing yards in win over FIU (Sept. 22)...Had second 100-yard game of career in win over North Carolina (Sept. 27), rushing for 114 yards on just 11 carries...Scored on 4-yard touchdown rush vs. Tar Heels...Totaled 114 all-purpose yards in win over Florida State (Oct. 6), including career-high 60 punt return yards...Had career-long 49-yard punt return against Seminoles...Finished with 24 rushing yards and one 11-yard reception at Virginia (Oct. 13)...Led Miami with 168 all-purpose yards at Boston College (Oct. 26), including career-best 138 kick return yards...Scored one rushing touchdown vs. Eagles...Had third 100-yard rushing game of career vs. Duke (Nov. 3), totaling career-best 124 yards on 12 carries...Had 83-yard rushing touchdown vs. Blue Devils, marking longest run of career and sixth-longest rush from scrimmage in program history...Totaled 191 all-purpose yards...Scored rushing touchdown at Georgia Tech (Nov. 10), marking third straight game with touchdown...Had season-high three catches in win at Virginia Tech (Nov. 17)...Totaled two touchdowns in win over Pittsburgh (Nov. 24) in regular season finale, scoring rushing touchdown and adding career-long 61-yard punt return touchdown...Led Miami with 98 all-purpose yards in New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Dec. 27)...Had 35-yard punt return vs. Badgers.2017 (True Freshman): Saw action in 12 of 13 games...Made shift to running back mid-season...Finished with 217 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns...Added 92 receiving yards with long reception of 49 yards...Made career debut in season opener against Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 2) and had one 16-yard reception...Had 22-yard kick return in win at Duke (Sept. 29)...Had one kick return for 18 yards in win at Florida State (Oct. 7)...Saw action in wins over Georgia Tech (Oct. 14) and Syracuse (Oct. 21)...Had career-long 49-yard reception in win at North Carolina (Oct. 28)...Saw first significant time at running back against Virginia Tech (Nov. 4), finishing with six carries for 32 yards...Added one five-yard reception against Hokies...Totaled 12 carries for 53 rushing yards, including first two rushing touchdowns of career, in win over Notre Dame (Nov. 11)...Had five carries for 15 yards in win over Virginia (Nov. 18)...Finished with three carries at Pittsburgh (Nov. 24)...Rushed for team-high 44 yards in ACC Championship Game against Clemson (Dec. 2)...Had 69 rushing yards, including 39-yard touchdown run, in Capital One Orange Bowl against Wisconsin (Dec. 30). High School: Consensus four-star prospect…Played quarterback, receiver, running back and defensive back at Glynn Academy…Also returned punts and kicks…Ranked No. 15 athlete nationwide by Rivals and No. 196 overall prospect regardless of position…Rated No. 231 prospect nationwide on ESPN300 and the 16th-best athlete…Rushed for 1,139 yards and 13 touchdowns during junior year at Glynn…Added 678 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns…Led Terrors to 11-2 record in final year…Rushed for 168 yards to go along with 135 passing yards in final game of high school career in state quarterfinals …Chose Miami over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Georgia, among others.

THE OSBORN FILE

2019 (Redshirt Senior): Started all 13 games for Hurricanes in lone season at Miami after transferring in from Buffalo for final year...Ended year as team leader in receptions (50), receiving yards (547), receiving touchdowns (five), punt returns (16), punt return yards (255) and all-purpose yards (1,018)...Only Hurricane to top 1,000 all-purpose yards...One of just four Hurricanes to start all 13 games on offense...Started season opener vs. Florida (Aug. 24) and finished with four catches for 41 yards...Added two-yard rush...Served as team captain for game against Gators...Scored first touchdown of Miami career in start at North Carolina (Sept. 7), hauling in 6-yard score...Posted team high 76 receiving yards on game high-tying seven receptions against Tar Heels with long reception of 29 yards...Started in home opener vs. Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 14) and was second on team with four receptions...Totaled 58 receiving yards versus Wildcats and scored second touchdown of career on 22-yard reception...Started and scored touchdown for third straight game in win over Central Michigan (Sept. 21)...Scored on six-yard reception against Chippewas...Totaled 44 yards on three receptions in start versus Virginia Tech (Oct. 5)...Posted 60 yards on four receptions in start versus Virginia (Oct. 11)...Had strong start versus Georgia Tech (Oct. 19), posting career-high 68 punt return yards, including career-long 52-yard return, as well as four catches for 39 yards with one receiving touchdown...Started and finished with career-high 94 receiving yards in win at Pittsburgh (Oct. 26)...Caught game-winning touchdown reception on 32-yard reception with less than one minute remaining in game versus Panthers...Had three catches for 21 yards and three punt returns for 44 yards in start at Florida State (Nov. 2)...Had long catch of 19 yards and long punt return of 23 yards in win over Seminoles...Started and finished with three catches in win over Louisville (Nov. 9)...Added 140 total return yards against Cardinals, including 36-yard punt return...Finished with three catches totaling 25 yards in start against FIU (Nov. 23)...Had long kick return of 31 yards vs. Panthers...Posted three catches for 22 yards in start in regular season finale at Duke (Nov. 30)...Added 43-yard punt return against Blue Devils...Led Hurricanes with game-high totals of five receptions and 56 receiving yards in start in 2019 Walk-On's Independence Bowl (Dec. 26)...Added 47 punt return yards, including long return of 33 yards, against Louisiana Tech. Before Miami: Spent four seasons at Buffalo, serving as one of Bulls' top playmakers in final two seasons...Had 53 catches for 892 yards with seven touchdowns in 2018...Finished career with 96 catches, 1,490 yards and 12 touchdowns...Earned second-team All-MAC honors in final year...Saw action in 14 games and enjoyed career year during final season in 2018...Named to All-MAC Second Team...Caught career-best 53 passes for career-high 892 yards with career-high seven touchdowns...Averaged 10.3 yards on 25 punt returns...Added to midseason watch list for Biletnikoff Award, honoring nation's top receiver...Had best game of career vs. Eastern Michigan, catching seven passes for 188 yards with three touchdowns...Played in all 12 games and started seven in 2017… Ranked second on the team in receiving with 35 catches for 493 yards and four touchdowns on the season… an Academic All-MAC selection… registered a catch in every game… had seven catches for 138 yards and three touchdown (all season highs) against Western Michigan (Oct. 7)… had six receptions for 36 yards at Akron (Oct. 28)… had three catches for 65 yards and a touchdown against Bowling Green (Nov. 7)… had five receptions for 76 yards at Ball State (Nov. 16)...Played in all 12 games and started two at receiver in 2016… had eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on the year… registered a catch in five different games… had three catches, including a 39-yard touchdown reception against Ball State (10/15)… had two catches for 12 yards at Ohio (11/3)....Redshirted in his first season at Buffalo in 2015. High School: After playing three seasons at Lincoln High School in Ypsilanti, MI, he played his senior season for head coach Chris Weinke at IMG Academy… described as a good route runner with speed, he had 21 receptions for 379 yards and a team-best seven touchdowns as a senior… helped lead the Ascenders to a 10-1 record and a number one ranking in the state of Florida… also runs track and set the school record in the 100 and 200 meters while a junior at Lincoln High School.

THE GARVIN FILE