Advertisement

FLORIDA STATE (10)

*****

CLEMSON (6)

Nate Wiggins (© Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports)

Drafted players: Nate Wiggins, Ruke Orhorhoro, Will Shipley, Xavier Thomas, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Tyler Davis Overview: It was a very strong draft for Clemson, which should only help in recruiting, as Wiggins, a former four-star defensive back, was a late first-round selection and then everyone other than Orhorhoro was either a five-star or four-star prospect coming out of high school. The Tigers had a haul on the defensive side of the ball as five of six picks – including five-star Thomas, who’s dealt with injuries his entire career – were defensive players.

*****

LOUISVILLE (4)

Isaac Guerendo (© Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

*****

MIAMI (4)

Kamren Kinchens (© Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

Drafted players: Kamren Kinchens, Jaden Davis, Matt Lee, James Williams Overview: Mario Cristobal is recruiting at such an outstanding clip that it feels almost inevitable that the Hurricanes will be pumping many more players into the NFL in the coming years, but Miami still has to cycle through a few classes of unimpressive numbers until the roster turns over. Williams was a five-star that received heavy debate as to whether he deserved that ranking and he ended up as a seventh-rounder, not ideal. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MIAMI FANS AT CANESCOUNTY.COM

*****

DUKE (3)

Graham Barton (© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Drafted players: Graham Barton, DeWayne Carter, Jacob Monk Overview: There was some talk that Barton, a former three-star offensive lineman, could have been taken in the first round. Then it happened late on the first night, which could be huge for offensive line recruiting for the Blue Devils. There was a line focus for Duke in the draft as Carter, a third-rounder, is a defensive tackle and Monk is an offensive lineman as well.

*****

NORTH CAROLINA (3)

Drake Maye (© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Drafted players: Drake Maye, Cedric Gray, Devontez Walker Overview: Quarterback recruiting should not be hurting in Chapel Hill after Maye was the third overall pick in a loaded draft at that position, as some prognosticators felt the former four-star should go even higher. Other than Maye, who drew significant attention to the draft for the Tar Heels, Gray and Walker were both fourth-round selections early on Day 3.

*****

PITT (3)

Matt Goncalves (© Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

Drafted players: Matt Goncalves, Bub Means, M.J. Devonshire Overview: Other than Goncalves going in the third round, and then having one of the best draft-night reaction calls with the Indianapolis Colts, it was a rather quiet draft for the Panthers, as Means went in the fifth round and Devonshire was a seventh-rounder.

*****

WAKE FOREST (3)

Malik Mustapha (© Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports)

Drafted players: Malik Mustapha, Caelen Carson, Michael Jurgens Overview: Two of the three Wake Forest players taken were defensive backs so that’s something the Demon Deacons coaches could sell on the recruiting trail, but it was a rather quiet draft for them. All three selections were Day 3 players.

*****

BOSTON COLLEGE (2)

Elijah Jones (© Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Drafted players: Elijah Jones, Christian Mahogany Overview: Boston College hasn’t won eight games in a season since 2009 and its coach left to become a coordinator in the NFL, but the Eagles still put two players in the NFL Draft. That’s not going to knock anybody’s socks off but Jones, a defensive back who had five interceptions this past season, went in the third round and Mahogany surprisingly fell to the sixth round.

*****

NC STATE (2)

Payton Wilson (© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Drafted players: Payton Wilson, Dylan McMahon Overview: Only two NC State players were drafted but Wilson, a former four-star linebacker, became one of the stories of the draft when he fell into the third round because it was learned he doesn’t have an ACL in one knee. Wilson still had more than 400 tackles for the Wolfpack so if he can stay healthy, he could be one of the steals in the entire draft.

*****

VIRGINIA (1)

Malik Washington (© Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports)

Drafted player: Malik Washington Overview: The Cavaliers had only one selection in the NFL Draft, which is not ideal especially for recruiting purposes, but Washington had a breakout year in Virginia’s offense (which never went gangbusters) with 110 catches for 1,426 yards and nine touchdowns. Virginia could sell Washington’s success (he transferred from Northwestern) to receiver recruits but needs more numbers in the draft across the board.

*****