CaneSport - NFL Draft: Five-stars that went undrafted

While a five-star ranking is a good indicator that a prospect will eventually be selected in the NFL Draft, some five-stars end up going completely undrafted. Here is a look at the eligible former five-star prospects that didn't hear their name called this weekend.

CLASS OF 2016

LB Rahshaun Smith, Maryland — Smith was a beast out of high school and had the size to play inside, outside or be a hybrid but he failed to impress at Clemson. WR Tyler Vaughns, USC — Despite putting up really good numbers at USC, I guess Vaughns wasn’t deemed physical enough for a draft spot. LB Curtis Robinson, Stanford — Robinson was one of way too many linebackers we ranked as five-stars back in 2016. He had an OK career and I expected him to land somewhere, but this is a huge disappointment.

CLASS OF 2017

DT Marvin Wilson, Florida State — This is quite stunning as he went from a potential second- or third-round pick pick a year ago to undrafted this year after returning to the Seminoles. DB Lamont Wade, Penn State — Wade was an undersized defensive back coming out so it was risky to have him as a five-star but he was so dominant. He just never came close to reaching his potential. OT Foster Sarell, Stanford — He was the No. 1 high school prospect in the country according to some, but a lack of sheer athleticism was his true undoing. LB Dylan Moses, Alabama — Moses hit the recruiting radar after picking up scholarship offers in the 6th grade but injury questions really lingered in the minds of the NFL. WR Trevon Grimes, Florida — I’m surprised by this one as Grimes was great out of high school and had a very good 2020 season.

