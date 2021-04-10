CaneSport - NFL Draft Focus: Gregory Rousseau

Miami defensive lineman Greg Rousseau sat out the 2020 season, but is still one of the hottest prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft. His freakish combination of size (6'7, 253 LBS) athleticism, and production in 2019 (15.5 Sacks) have teams salivating. Teams will be looking for him to make good on his enormous potential, and become the fearsome edge defender he is more than capable of being.

ACCDN host Wes Bryant and Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treash take you inside the analytics, and discuss his potential NFL team fit right here: