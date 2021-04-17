CaneSport - NFL Draft: Intriguing Edge rushers with value

1. Patrick Jones II, Pitt, round three

Patrick Jones II was a two star recruit and a bit of a reach in the minds of some for Pitt but he's turned out to be an amazing steal.With 32 tackles for a loss and 21.5 sacks he's shown how explosive he can be in the backfield but questions against the run remain and he didn't have the best Senior Bowl. But if he's around in the third someone is getting excellent upside.



2. Quincy Roche, Miami, round three

Like Jones, Quincy Roche was a two star out of high school and very undersized as a commit to Temple. He transferred to Miami and flourished but his sack total dipped from double digits to 4.5 last season. With Greg Rousseau and Jaelen Phillips ahead of him on draft boards from the Canes he's solid value in round three.



3. Chris Rumph II, Duke, round three

Chris Rumph was a very undersized defensive end out of Florida who chose Duke for academics and football and has blossomed into an excellent pass rusher. He had 33 tackles for a loss and 17.5 sacks and he was excellent at getting in passing lanes and disrupting throws. He's still undersized so round three is a good fit and he's worth a chance there.



4. Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State, round four

Hamilcar Rashed was a high three star and a big get for Oregon State out of Arizona with excellent pass rushing potential. His 2019 season where he burst on the scene with 22.5 tackles for a loss and 14 sacks put him on the NFL radar. He was down last year but as a potential hybrid edge/linebacker he provides good value in round four.



5. Josh Kaindoh, Florida State, round five