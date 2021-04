In his three years at Miami, Tight End Brevin Jordan was consistently one of the Hurricanes' most reliable pass-catchers. He was a player capable of getting open to convert a third down, and who could also then break a tackle and turn a simple catch into a big play. In his career at The U, Jordan caught 105 passes for 1,358 yards and 13 touchdowns. Take a look at Brevin Jordan's NFL Draft Tape right here: