CaneSport - NFL Draft Tape: Jaelan Phillips

Miami defensive lineman Jaelan Phillips is one of the most gifted and coveted pass rushers in the 2021 NFL Draft. This season he finished with an 86.6 overall rating, an 86.5 pass rush grade, and an 83.0 run-stop grade. He has shot up the draft boards with his amazing combination of size (6'5" 260 LBS) and athleticism (4.58 40-YD Dash). ACCDN host Wes Bryant and Pro Football Focus' Diante Lee take you inside the analytics, make an NFL comparison, and discuss his potential NFL team fits: