CaneSport - NFL Draft: The top 10 four-stars selected in 2021

1. TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

Pitts was a four-star out of high school but not in our Rivals250. He wasn’t close to the athlete you see today.

2. WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

Chase was close to being a five-star and he just fell short. We felt he had this potential.

3. OT Penei Sewell, Oregon

Sewell was talked about as a five-star, but he struggled with speed rushers. That’s not an issue now.

4. CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

Horn was a great athlete with bloodlines and he was in our Rivals250. But he played better than expected.

5. WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Smith was thin but we didn’t care that much, as he was a top 50 recruit. But even we were surprised he won the Heisman.

6. OT Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

Vera-Tucker was a bit raw, but he was aggressive and had great feet out of high school.

7. QB Mac Jones, Alabama

Most people think Jones was a three-star, but not here on Rivals. We liked him a lot.

8. CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

Farley was a four-star athlete out of high school who played quarterback and defensive back.

9. OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

I’m crediting Darrisaw as a four-star because he became that at prep school after a year of development out of high school.

10. WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota