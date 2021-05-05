CaneSport - NFL Draft: The top 10 four-stars selected in 2021

NFL Draft: The top 10 four-stars selected in 2021
With the NFL Draft in the books we take a look at the top picks at each star level. We continue today with the top 10 four-star players selected.
1. TE Kyle Pitts, Florida
Pitts was a four-star out of high school but not in our Rivals250. He wasn’t close to the athlete you see today.
2. WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU
Chase was close to being a five-star and he just fell short. We felt he had this potential.
3. OT Penei Sewell, Oregon
Sewell was talked about as a five-star, but he struggled with speed rushers. That’s not an issue now.
4. CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
Horn was a great athlete with bloodlines and he was in our Rivals250. But he played better than expected.
5. WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama
Smith was thin but we didn’t care that much, as he was a top 50 recruit. But even we were surprised he won the Heisman.
6. OT Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC
Vera-Tucker was a bit raw, but he was aggressive and had great feet out of high school.
7. QB Mac Jones, Alabama
Most people think Jones was a three-star, but not here on Rivals. We liked him a lot.
8. CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech
Farley was a four-star athlete out of high school who played quarterback and defensive back.
9. OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
I’m crediting Darrisaw as a four-star because he became that at prep school after a year of development out of high school.
10. WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
Bateman was the rare four-star who left Georgia and had a great career with the Gophers.