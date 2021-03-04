CaneSport - NFL Draft: Top five tight ends

The NFL Draft will be a bit different this year without a combine but the scouting must go on and evaluations are as important as ever with millions on the line. Here’s a look at my top five tight ends heading into March and a few sleepers to keep an eye on.

1. Kyle Pitts, Florida

Pitts is hands down the top tight end in the draft and could be a top-five pick overall depending on team needs. It’s doubtful he falls out of the top-15 because his downfield speed and ability on 50-50 balls are rare at his position. Possible teams: Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, NY Giants.

2. Pat Freiermuth, Penn State

Freiermuth is a big and physical player who can flex and play inline. He’s likely an early second-round pick. Possible teams: NY Jets, Carolina Panthers, NY Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots.

3. Hunter Long, Boston College

Long is a very reliable pass catcher with blocking ability and a really good catch radius. He adjusts to poorly thrown balls well. Possible teams: Philadelphia Eagles, NY Giants, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans.

4. Brevin Jordan, Miami

Jordan is an excellent pass catcher who just lacks elite size but could be a steal for someone in the third or fourth round. Possible teams: New England Patriots, NY Giants, NY Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars.

5. Tre McKitty, Georgia

McKitty is rising on many lists as an athletic player who can stretch the field and has moved into the top half of the draft. Possible teams: Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers.

SLEEPERS

Kolar has always put up solid numbers but questions about speed have allowed him to slip. Possible teams: Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, NY Giants, Houston Texans.

Bushman is more of a blocker than receiver and at 25, after taking a religious mission, he’s older than most but is good value in the middle rounds. Possible teams: New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, NY Giants.

