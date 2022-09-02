In 2022, Miami had one player taken in the NFL draft. Jonathan Ford was drafted in the seventh round to the Green Bay and many think he was fortunate to make the 53-man roster for the Packers. The 2023 draft is projected to be different for the Miami Hurricanes. Miami has multiple players that could be drafted in the first round next spring. Barring any major injuries or setbacks, these players should be locks to take their talents to the next level next year and essentially be the most valuable players for Miami this season.

The Locks

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, 6’4” 224 pounds, Sophomore

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

Van Dyke is an athletic quarterback that can make every throw on the next level. He processes information quickly and is ahead of most of his peers when it come to pre-snap reads. The Connecticut product has great placement of the football and stands tall in the pocket and goes through several reads before deciding to run with his 4.8 speed. He xxcels at the deep ball and just needs to improve on decision-making to perform at a high level in the NFL.

NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Zion Nelson, Offensive Tackle, 6’5” 316 pounds, Junior

Zion Nelson, Offensive Lineman, Miami

The junior has great feet and is technically sound. He is rarely beaten by speed rushers on the edge and gets into his stance quickly. Nelson excels at pass blocking and can serve as your prototypical blindside protector. He displays great lateral movement and has a high football IQ. He needs improvement in run blocking and is not as relentless as one would like as the premier offensive lineman on the team.

NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Tyrique Stevenson, Cornerback, 6’0” 214 pounds, Junior

Tyrique Stevenson, Defensive Back, Miami

“Rique” uses his strength to steer receivers off of routes. He is strong in press coverage and forces wideouts out of plays. Stevenson has the speed to run with any receiver running the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds. He can track the football downfield and gets his head around to make plays. Will need to improve on grabbing less in coverage. Although a very willing tackler he missed more tackles than coaches would want last season.

NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Will Mallory, Tight End, 6’5” 245 pounds, Senior

Will Mallory, Tight End, Miami

The reliable tight end has good speed for his size and is an excellent red zone target. Mallory is great with his hands catching the ball and is quick off of the line of scrimmage. Mallory has good vision in the open field and can beat his opponents deep and on short intermediate routes. He can also be split-out wide to cause trouble for defenses. He is limited as a blocker and does not consistently create separation.

NFL Draft Projection: Fourth Round

Lou Hedley, Punter, 6’4” 220 pounds, Senior

Lou Hedley, Punter, Miami

The Australian is one of the best punters in college football and would be a valuable addition to any NFL team looking to improve its punting performance. Hedley averaged 44.9 yards per punt on 47 punts and had a long of 62 last year. The only reason why he would not be drafted would be because the punter is not necessarily a high priority as only three punters were taken in the 2022 draft. He is guaranteed to be picked up as an undrafted free agent if not officially taken.

NFL Draft Projection: Sixth Round

High Possibilities