NFL legend Jason Taylor to assist with Miami Hurricane DEs
NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor will join Mario Cristobal’s staff as a off-field defensive analyst. Taylor, who was NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2006 and ended his pro career with 139.5 sacks...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news