NFL veteran Maalouf to join Cristobal staff as special teams analyst

Marwan Maalouf, who spent 17 years in the National Football League with five different teams, will join Mario Cristobal's staff at Miami as an analyst with direct responsibility for special teams.

The on-field coaching of special teams will be split among several assistants.

In his time in the NFL, Maalouf worked for the Browns (2004-06), Ravens (2008-11), Colts (2012) Dolphins (2013-18) and Minnesota Vikings. His contract was not renewed after the 202o season and he spent 2021 as an analyst at the University of Minnesota.

Before things went sour in Minnesota, Maalouf had a reputation as one of the top special teams staffers in the NFL. In 2012, the Colts returned a punt and kickoff for touchdowns for the first time since 2001. The 2014 Dolphins blocked five kicks (three punts, including one against the Vikings, and two field goals). Rookies Jakeem Grant and Kenyan Drake each returned a kickoff and punt for touchdowns in 2016.