NFL veteran Maalouf to join Cristobal staff as special teams analyst
Marwan Maalouf, who spent 17 years in the National Football League with five different teams, will join Mario Cristobal's staff at Miami as an analyst with direct responsibility for special teams.
The on-field coaching of special teams will be split among several assistants.
In his time in the NFL, Maalouf worked for the Browns (2004-06), Ravens (2008-11), Colts (2012) Dolphins (2013-18) and Minnesota Vikings. His contract was not renewed after the 202o season and he spent 2021 as an analyst at the University of Minnesota.
Before things went sour in Minnesota, Maalouf had a reputation as one of the top special teams staffers in the NFL. In 2012, the Colts returned a punt and kickoff for touchdowns for the first time since 2001. The 2014 Dolphins blocked five kicks (three punts, including one against the Vikings, and two field goals). Rookies Jakeem Grant and Kenyan Drake each returned a kickoff and punt for touchdowns in 2016.
As a player, Maalouf was actually an offensive lineman. He played at Baldwin Wallace and also competed in track and field,. He was selected as a team captain and as the Outstanding Offensive Lineman as a senior. He was twice named to the All-Ohio Athletic Conference Team.
Maalouf began his coaching career as an assistant offensive line coach at his alma mater. After one season there, he spent 2001 as the assistant offensive line coach at Fordham. From 2002-03, Maalouf worked as an assistant offensive line coach/graduate assistant at Rutgers before entering the NFL in 2004 for the first of three seasons with Cleveland.
After spending 2004-06 with the Browns, Maalouf worked for Scouts, Inc. and ESPN in 2007. He also served as a volunteer assistant coach for Baldwin Wallace that season before returning to the sidelines with Baltimore in 2008 and continuing to the Colts, Dolphins and Vikings.