Nijel Pack named ACC co-player of the week
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Nijel Pack of the University of Miami men’s basketball is the ACC Co-Player of the Week, as announced Monday afternoon by the league office.
A third-year sophomore guard from Indianapolis, Pack split the honor with Duke junior guard Jeremy Roach.
Pack started the week by posting 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including a 5-of-7 clip from 3-point range, in a 92-83 victory Tuesday night against Virginia Tech. All 17 of his points came in a span of 5:08, during which he went 6-of-6 from the floor and 5-of-5 from beyond the arc, to help Miami turn a three-point deficit into an eight-point lead with under three minutes left.
Four days later, Pack scored a game-best 20 points to help Miami defeat then-No. 20/19 Clemson, 78-74, on the road. He went 6-of-6 from the line, setting season highs in makes and attempts, including 4-of-4 in the last five seconds to ice the win. The 6-foot, 184-pounder added four rebounds, three assists, and one steal.
In total, Pack averaged 18.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on the week, shooting 12-of-22 (54.5 percent) from the floor, 7-of-14 (50.0 percent) on 3-pointers and 6-of-6 (100 percent) at the stripe.
This is the third time in 2022-23 a Hurricane has claimed ACC weekly plaudits, as fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong earned the distinction on both Dec. 12 and Dec. 27, 2022. This is the second time in program history Miami has received three such honors in one season, joining the ACC title-winning 2012-13 season (Durand Scott twice, Shane Larkin once).
There are now 12 players in program history who have won ACC Player of the Week, as Pack joins Wong (twice), Larkin, Scott (twice), Kameron McGusty (twice), Tonye Jekiri, Sheldon McClellan, Angel Rodriguez, Reggie Johnson, Jack McClinton (thrice), Guillermo Diaz and Robert Hite.
Courtesy of Alex Schwartz of Miami Athletics
