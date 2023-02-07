CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Nijel Pack of the University of Miami men’s basketball is the ACC Co-Player of the Week, as announced Monday afternoon by the league office.

A third-year sophomore guard from Indianapolis, Pack split the honor with Duke junior guard Jeremy Roach.

Pack started the week by posting 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including a 5-of-7 clip from 3-point range, in a 92-83 victory Tuesday night against Virginia Tech. All 17 of his points came in a span of 5:08, during which he went 6-of-6 from the floor and 5-of-5 from beyond the arc, to help Miami turn a three-point deficit into an eight-point lead with under three minutes left.

Four days later, Pack scored a game-best 20 points to help Miami defeat then-No. 20/19 Clemson, 78-74, on the road. He went 6-of-6 from the line, setting season highs in makes and attempts, including 4-of-4 in the last five seconds to ice the win. The 6-foot, 184-pounder added four rebounds, three assists, and one steal.