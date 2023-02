CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Nijel Pack of the University of Miami men’s basketball team will miss this evening’s game against Florida State due to a lower extremity injury. His status is day-to-day moving forward.

A third-year sophomore guard from Indianapolis, Pack has started 27 games for No. 13/11 Miami (23-5, 14-4 ACC) this season. He is averaging 13.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steal per game in his first campaign as a Hurricane, while shooting 41.0 percent from 3-point range.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics