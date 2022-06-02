NIL side effect can benefit Miami Hurricane fans ... through Cameo

If you’re a Miami Hurricanes fan and it’s your birthday, anniversary or you just want some inspirational words … well then the name, image and likeness legislation that went into effect in earnest last year might just help you out.

No, John Ruiz isn’t going to give you a $400,000 contract to promote LifeWallet.

But the legislation allowed some forward-thinking Canes to profit while providing a service for fans. It’s through Cameo, an app/website that provides personally recorded videos from celebrities, actors, athletes and more that are tailor-made to regular working folk. You choose a celebrity/athlete/actor, submit some information about yourself and what you want in your video, and 24 hours or so later boom, you’ve got it.

So far two Canes on the current roster are registered with Cameo: WR Xavier Restrepo is recording personalized videos for $54.99, and transfer DE Mitchell Agude is available at a discounted rate of $19.99 (likely to go up $5 or so per sack this season is our guess).

Also in the pipeline to join Cameo in the near future are QB Jake Garcia and TE Will Mallory.

Welcome to NIL, fan version 1.0.

“If you need advice, birthday wishes, even Christmas cards, it doesn’t matter, just hit me up and we can make that happen,” Agude says in his promo video.

One of his posted videos?

“Hey Lauren, I just want to give you a quick little update, pep talk or something,” Agude says. “I want to remind you that you’re the best version of you. Don’t ever think that you’re not. always strive to be the best version of yourself. When you see yourself at that level then nothing can stop you. You’re a great designer, stay on the path where you know where you’re heading and you have a vision of yourself and you don’t want to go any lower than that because that’s your vision. Whatever you see in your imagination of where you see yourself in the future, you’re going to attain it. Just keep working, never quit. Failures are just learning tools, you know? I failed a lot in my life. … Life in general, it’s never quit on yourself and always remember who you are. You’re the best graphic designer out there, the best! Don’t forget that. Come on!”

Restrepo?

His promo, recorded in his car (which will no doubt be upgraded if he gets enough Cameo action), says “I’m super excited to join Cameo, am thrilled to give shoutouts to the people that mean the most to you.”

In his sample video, Restrepo says “What’s going on Eric, hope you and your wife Ester are doing amazing in your new home. I need you and your buddy Neil to come out all of our games this year, bro. Go Canes!”

The idea for Restrepo to join Cameo came from his agent, Shawn O'Dare.

"We bring guys opportunities and see if they are interested in doing it or not," said O'Dare, who represents several other Canes including QB Tyler Van Dyke and TE Elijah Arroyo. "X is really great connecting with his fans, using his social media. Now that he can get compensated, it made sense. ... This benefits the fans, they are getting a return on whatever they spend on it."

Restrepo says he's filmed a handful of videos so far ("for birthdays and whatnot," he says)- he just joined recently.

"I am super excited to do this, it's a great platform to talk to fans, just build that relationship and that fan base," Restrepo told CaneSport. "It's an awesome thing to do, and I'm look forward to doing more. It's a personalized, message, custom message, whatever you want."

Right now Restrepo's description on Cameo reads "NCAA “The U”‼️ #7"

The chance he can add "national champion" to that tagline after this season?

"I think the chances are very, very high," Restrepo said. "We definitely have a lot of confidence going into our summer training right now. We're just trying to build that brotherhood, fine tune all the little details. That's how you become a great team. I believe that the story is already written, you know? We just have to live day by day, become the best ourselves that we can be."