CaneSport - Nine Hurricanes earn All-ACC honors, only first-teamer is Borregales

The University of Miami football program had nine players selected to the All-ACC teams, the conference office announced Tuesday.

Headlined by redshirt senior kicker Jose Borregales’ nod to the All-ACC First Team, the #18/#18 Hurricanes (8-2, 7-2) saw several players recognized after compiling the second season in UM history with seven ACC wins.

Borregales converted 18 of 20 field goals (one miss was blocked) with a long of 57, and was outstanding on kickoffs.

Junior tight end Brevin Jordan (480 yards, five TDs despite missing three games), redshirt junior defensive end Jaelan Phillips (15.5 TFL, 8 sacks, 5 QBH), redshirt junior safety Bubba Bolden (team high 65 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 FF, 2 blocked kicks, INT) and redshirt junior punter Lou Hedley (47.3 avg.) were all named to the All-ACC Second Team.

Senior wide receiver Michael Harley (team high 730 yards, six TDs) and redshirt senior defensive end Quincy Roche (14.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks) were selected to the All-ACC Third Team, while redshirt senior quarterback D’Eriq King (63.6 percent completions, 2,573 passing yards, 22 TDs, five INTs along with 520 rush yards and four scores) and junior defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (7 TFL, 1 sack) earned All-ACC Honorable Mention recognition.