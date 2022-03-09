Nine-run 7th inning propels baseball to 12-5 win at FIU

Miami head coach Gino DiMare ensured that Jacob Burke would be a fan favorite before the season began. The fourth-year coach loved Burke’s balanced, five-tool skillset, and knew his play style would fit right in with the ACC.

After performances like Tuesday, Burke might’ve won the Canes faithful over before conference play even began.

The Miami Hurricanes won their first road game of the season on Tuesday night, defeating the FIU Panthers 12-5 at FIU Baseball Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The Hurricanes advanced to 22-5 in midweek matchups under DiMare, winning their 98th game against FIU in their history. Miami used a nine-run seventh inning to overcome the Panthers’ spirited effort.

Burke ran the show for the Hurricanes all night long. The former Freshman All-American (by Collegiate Baseball) finished with 2/3 with a double, a walk, and a joint-season-high four RBI.

“That (seventh) inning really won the game,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said afterward. “We got a lot of things we have to do better. We have to throw more strikes, walking too many guys, made a few errors. We’re not receiving and catching the way I want us to. We should always be happy with a win, but we have to learn from this and get a lot better.”

UM (9-3) scored just four runs in their back-to-back losses against the Florida Gators this last weekend, and the bats weren’t on it at the start. FIU starter Carlos Lequerica struck out the side in each of his first two innings pitched, delivering a shutout outing in his first division one start.

Lequerica, the Miami-Dade Community College transfer, set a season-high with six strikeouts and four innings. Only 2B Dorian Gonzalez Jr. and SS Dominic Pitelli were able to record hits off the Panthers righty.

Things didn’t start off hot for the Hurricanes’ starter, Alex McFarlane. The RHP gave up 3 runs in his two appearances against FIU (7-7) last season, and it seemed like the Panthers remembered what worked from 2021.

Robert Sotolongo’s RBI double away from first baseman C.J. Kayfus gave the Panthers the lead after just one out. Dante Girardi would double the advantage after a sacrifice fly.

Neither bullpen was able to build off their starters’ respective four innings of work. David Eckaus struggled for control from the get-go, beaning Edgardo Villegas before giving up back-to-back Hurricane hits. Dominic Pitelli blooped a single into left field, then Kayfus hit an RBI double off the top of the left field wall to half the deficit.

Richie Pena entered next, giving up a sac fly from Jacob Burke to tie the game at two. Burke, who had 43 RBI for Southeast Louisiana last season, would have his fingerprints all over this win.

With Miami trailing 4-3 in the seventh, the wheels fell off the wagon for FIU. It all started with a Burke double down the left field, scoring Kayfus from third to tie the game for the third time. Tuesday’s win was the Southeast Louisiana transfer’s fourth multi-RBI game in 12 games as a Hurricane.

Burke would come around to score on a three-run bomb by Maxwell Romero Jr. to give Miami the lead. It was a much-needed home run for the Vanderbilt transfer, who was just 1/13 in UM’s weekend series against Florida.

“I was trying to see a fastball, make contact and get that run in from third,” said Romero, Jr. “Hitting is all about rhythm. That inning, we caught a really good rhythm.”

From there, a collective number of blunders would allow Miami to hit around the order. FIU misplayed a bloop into shallow RF from Carlos Perez followed up by a Gonzalez Jr. RBI double. Girardi would commit a throwing error to score Gonzalez in the next at bat.

Fittingly, it was Burke to finish the scoring in the seventh. The center fielder dragged a two-run single back up the middle to bring Pitelli and Edgardo Villegas home to make it 12-4. Burke finished the game 2/3 with two runs, one walk, and the four RBI.

“Our approach at the plate got a lot better that inning. We took advantage of the mistakes they made along with a few clutch hits and it led to a big inning,” Burke said. “Hitting is contagious. Any time the guy in front of you gets a hit and it gets rolling, you lock in a little more. When everybody is going like that, it works pretty well.”

FIU would tack on one more run in the eighth, but little would matter from there. It was the Hurricanes’ fifth consecutive victory against the Panthers and the 98th win all-time against FIU.

In a sort of sweet return, former FIU RHP Alejandro Torres recorded his first Hurricanes win against his former team at his old stomping grounds. Torres gave up one run across his one inning in relief.

The win might prove to be the confidence-boosting win that this Hurricanes team needed after a demoralizing series against Florida. It’s an important month for Miami as conference play begins.

Miami opens ACC play this weekend against the Boston College Eagles (5-5 going into Wednesday) at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field. The series kicks off on Friday at 7 p.m.