News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-13 01:59:00 -0600') }} football Edit

NJ DE adds Miami Hurricanes offer: It's "great place to be"

Gary Ferman • CaneSport
Publisher
@canesport
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Blairstown (NJ) Blair Academy Class of 2021 DE Aaron Armitage added a Miami offer last week.Armitage already has plenty of schools hot on his recruiting trail - the Canes were his 30th offer.Will h...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}