Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-01 02:59:00 -0500') }} football Edit

NJ DL takes 4-hour UM visit: “It’s place I can call home”

Htikvkc957rake594lfp
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Jersey City (NJ) St. Peter's Prep Class of 2022 DE Keith Miles, Jr. was in the area for a family vacation in Fort Lauderdale.And he took advantage of being near UM’s campus - Miles and his family t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}