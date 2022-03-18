NJ standout visits UM Saturday, Canes jump into the lead
Princeton (NJ) The Hun School OL Logan Howland was on vacation in Merritt Island this past week, and last night he and made the four-and-a-half hour drive down to Miami with his father and brother....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news