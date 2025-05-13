No. 1 overall 2026 prospect, OL Jackson Cantwell commits to Miami

After much speculation on where the top overall recruit Jackson Cantwell would land, the 6'8," 320-pound 2026 offensive lineman from Nixa, Missouri, has decided to take his talents to Coral Gables.

On Tuesday, the five-star chose the Hurricanes over Georgia, Oregon, and Ohio State; his relationship with head coach Mario Cristobal was one contributing factor.

“It's been great, to say the least," Cantwell said of his relationship with Cristobal. "It's been great to keep learning for him. He knows a lot of what to look for on the offensive line. Our relationship has been progressing better and better.”

Miami has been on the outside looking in for most of his recruitment. Cantwell visited Georgia last weekend, and the Bulldogs were the perceived leader going into Tuesday's decision day. Still, Miami's stellar production of offensive linemen and the prowess of Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal are part of what won Cantwell over.

Since the arrival of Cristobal and Mirabal, Miami has helped to develop O-Linemen Matt Lee and Jalen Rivers into NFL draft picks. Current Miami Hurricane Francis Mauigoa is one of ten offensive linemen to know for the 2026 NFL Draft per Pro Football Focus. While at Oregon, the tandem recruited and signed Penei Sewell, who became the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL last year.

Cristobal and Mirabal paid Cantwell an in-home visit in January, and Mirabal returned to Missouri weeks ago. Cantwell last visited Miami for a multi-day visit in March.

Also, Miami is said to have prepared the largest NIL package for Cantwell at $2M+ during his college career, with Miami-based agent Drew Rosenhaus representing him.

"I figured with everything going on nowadays, it's a good time to go reach out and go get an agent," Cantwell said. "At least know I'm well represented; whatever I do end up signing is legitimate, so there's no reason for anything to happen. It feels like it just makes sense to have protection in this day and age, and we found the Rosenhaus agency has been successful with a lot of pros in all positions, but offensive line has been a good one for them as well. Guys like JC Lathan is represented, so I figured that was a good decision to go after."

During a visit to Miami last season, Cantwell was impressed with the academics at the University of Miami.

“Getting to learn from them at walkthroughs and learn more about what being a student-athlete there is what stood out to me a lot."

Cantwell is the fourth offensive lineman committed to Miami's 2026 class and a huge recruiting win for the Hurricanes. Three-star Ben Cogdon, three-star Joel Ervin, and three-star JJ Sparks all pledged to Miami earlier this calendar year.

The Hurricanes also have four-star quarterback Dereon Coleman, four-star edge Jordan Campbell, four-star running back Javian Mallory, four-star defensive back Jontavius Wyman, four-star defensive back Jaelen Waters, and three-star defensive back Camdin Portis committed to the 2026 class.

Miami jumps into the top ten in the Rivals recruiting rankings with Cantwell's commitment, jumping from 15th to 8th in the country.