PITTSBURGH, Pa. — At the end of last season, Andrew Walters sat down with head coach Gino DiMare.

Despite being one of the most-coveted pitchers in the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft, Walters expressed interest in returning to Miami.

He had one request: To pitch more.

With the series on the line Sunday, Walters recorded the final eight outs to lock down a 5-4 win for the 11th-ranked Hurricanes over the Pitt Panthers at Charles L. Cost Field.

“When he’s out there, my goodness,” said DiMare. “It’s amazing how certain pitchers can do that. He has that demeanor. He’s the coolest guy on the field. He has ice in his veins.”

With the tying tally on first in the seventh inning, Walters was called upon.

Miami’s closer punched out the next two Panthers (22-27, 10-15 ACC) to end the threat.

After a 1-2-3 eighth, Walters worked around a two-out single to put on the finishing touches in the ninth.

“Nobody is surprised at what he does,” said sophomore Dorian Gonzalez Jr. “We all have complete trust in him. He’s the best closer in the country.”