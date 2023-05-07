No. 11 Miami Crushes Presbyterian, 12-1
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Yohandy Morales is one of the best third basemen in the country.
With Morales sidelined due to illness Saturday evening, his understudy looked like a veteran.
Freshman Jason Torres slammed a grand slam and drove in a career-high five runs to lead No. 11 Miami to a 12-1 win over Presbyterian at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.
After the Hurricanes (30-16) hammered four home runs Friday, Torres picked up where the Miami Mashers left off.
In the second inning, the 6-foot-1, 232-pound right-handed slugger stepped to the plate with the bases juiced.
After Presbyterian starter Charlie McDaniel fell behind with a pair of sliders, Torres was expecting a heater.
The Hialeah native didn’t miss.
Torres deposited the fastball over the left-center field fence, igniting the first base dugout.
Following fellow freshman Blake Cyr’s sac fly in the fifth, Torres tacked onto the Hurricanes’ tally in the sixth with an RBI double.
Junior first baseman CJ Kayfus joined the hit parade with a run-scoring single of his own to extend the Hurricanes’ advantage to 8-0.
The early cushion was more than enough for Miami starter Alejandro Rosario (3-5)
Rosario tossed six shutout innings, matching his career-high with 12 strikeouts. The junior right-hander punched out 11 of the first 15 batters he faced, including five of the first six.
The Hurricanes will look to secure their fourth sweep of the year when the two sides meet again Sunday. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Mark Light Field.
Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics
Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics
