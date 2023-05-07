CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Yohandy Morales is one of the best third basemen in the country.

With Morales sidelined due to illness Saturday evening, his understudy looked like a veteran.

Freshman Jason Torres slammed a grand slam and drove in a career-high five runs to lead No. 11 Miami to a 12-1 win over Presbyterian at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

After the Hurricanes (30-16) hammered four home runs Friday, Torres picked up where the Miami Mashers left off.

In the second inning, the 6-foot-1, 232-pound right-handed slugger stepped to the plate with the bases juiced.