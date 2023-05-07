No. 11 Miami Defeats Presbyterian 12-2, Completes Sweep
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 11 Miami took care of business.
After dominating Friday and Saturday, the Hurricanes completed the sweep Sunday.
Miami scored early and often, pummeling Presbyterian, 12-2, at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.
The Hurricanes (31-16) tallied runs in five of their eight trips to the plate, highlighted by a five-run sixth inning.
Junior third baseman Yohandy Morales led the charge with a four-hit, five-RBI performance, punctuated by a three-run blast in the sixth.
Freshman Jason Torres backed up Morales with his first career four-hit game, while fellow rookie Blake Cyr cranked a homer and plated three runs in the victory over the Blue Hose (18-30).
Fourth-year junior right-hander Ben Chestnutt (6-0) earned the win in relief, tossing 3/2 scoreless. Chestnutt retired 11 of the 12 batters he faced, including the first 10 he faced.
Presbyterian starter Daniel Eagen (0-1) was tagged with the loss, surrendering four runs on seven hits across 2 2/3 innings.
Following its fourth sweep of the season, Miami will face crosstown foe FIU Wednesday. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Mark Light Field.
Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics
Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook