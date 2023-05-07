CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 11 Miami took care of business.

After dominating Friday and Saturday, the Hurricanes completed the sweep Sunday.

Miami scored early and often, pummeling Presbyterian, 12-2, at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

The Hurricanes (31-16) tallied runs in five of their eight trips to the plate, highlighted by a five-run sixth inning.

Junior third baseman Yohandy Morales led the charge with a four-hit, five-RBI performance, punctuated by a three-run blast in the sixth.

Freshman Jason Torres backed up Morales with his first career four-hit game, while fellow rookie Blake Cyr cranked a homer and plated three runs in the victory over the Blue Hose (18-30).