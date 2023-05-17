MIAMI, Fla. — No. 11 Miami took care of business.

In their final midweek of the season, the Hurricanes handled the FIU Panthers, 17-3, Tuesday evening at FIU Baseball Stadium.

Miami (35-17) tallied runs in six of the final nine frames against the Panthers (20-32), including a pair of five spots in both the sixth and ninth.

Junior shortstop Dominic Pitelli led the offensive outburst with three hits and seven RBI, highlighted by his fourth career grand slam to cap off the crooked number in the middle innings.