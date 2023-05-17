No. 11 Miami Dominant in 17-3 Win Over FIU
MIAMI, Fla. — No. 11 Miami took care of business.
In their final midweek of the season, the Hurricanes handled the FIU Panthers, 17-3, Tuesday evening at FIU Baseball Stadium.
Miami (35-17) tallied runs in six of the final nine frames against the Panthers (20-32), including a pair of five spots in both the sixth and ninth.
Junior shortstop Dominic Pitelli led the offensive outburst with three hits and seven RBI, highlighted by his fourth career grand slam to cap off the crooked number in the middle innings.
Freshman second baseman Blake Cyr crushed his team-leading 14th homer and reached safely four times in the victory. Meanwhile, junior center fielder Jacoby Long launched a solo shot as part of a multi-hit performance.
Sophomore left-handed pitcher Rafe Schlesinger (2-1) earned the win in relief, tossing 2 1/3 scoreless. Schlesinger retired seven of the eight batters he faced, recording three strikeouts along the way.
The Hurricanes conclude their regular season slate with a three-game set against No. 16 Duke. The series opener is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Mark Light Field.
Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics
Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics
