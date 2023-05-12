PITTSBURGH, Pa. — No. 11 Miami finished the fight.

Despite the pesky Pitt Panthers trimming a six-run deficit down to one, the Hurricanes stayed together to prevail.

Miami closer Andrew Walters recorded a five-out save to seal the series-opening win, as the Hurricanes downed the Panthers, 9-8, at Charles L. Cost Field Friday evening.

The Hurricanes (33-16, 15-10 ACC) stormed out to a 6-0 lead, ignited by a five-run second inning.

With two down in the frame, freshman Jason Torres singled up the middle to extend the frame.

Torres’ two-out base hit set the stage.

Junior catcher Carlos Perez clobbered a first-pitch breaking ball over the Blue Monster in left field to put the Hurricanes ahead, 2-0.

Three batters later, junior Yohandy Morales padded the early cushion.

Morales mashed an opposite-field three-run jack to cap off the crooked number.

Torres tacked on a tally with a ground out and a run-scoring single in the third and fifth, respectively.