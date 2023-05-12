No. 11 Miami Edges Pitt, 9-8
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — No. 11 Miami finished the fight.
Despite the pesky Pitt Panthers trimming a six-run deficit down to one, the Hurricanes stayed together to prevail.
Miami closer Andrew Walters recorded a five-out save to seal the series-opening win, as the Hurricanes downed the Panthers, 9-8, at Charles L. Cost Field Friday evening.
The Hurricanes (33-16, 15-10 ACC) stormed out to a 6-0 lead, ignited by a five-run second inning.
With two down in the frame, freshman Jason Torres singled up the middle to extend the frame.
Torres’ two-out base hit set the stage.
Junior catcher Carlos Perez clobbered a first-pitch breaking ball over the Blue Monster in left field to put the Hurricanes ahead, 2-0.
Three batters later, junior Yohandy Morales padded the early cushion.
Morales mashed an opposite-field three-run jack to cap off the crooked number.
Torres tacked on a tally with a ground out and a run-scoring single in the third and fifth, respectively.
Pitt (21-26, 9-14 ACC) scratched across a run in the fourth before blasting back-to-back homers in the sixth to pull within three.
But Miami answered immediately.
After freshman second baseman Blake Cyr led off the seventh with a base knock, junior shortstop Dominic Pitelli powered a 415-foot moonshot to the right-field parking garage.
Pitelli’s 10th home run of the year proved to be the difference, as the Panthers clawed back with a pair of runs in the seventh and eighth.
Walters (8) locked down the final five outs to secure the victory.
Miami starter Gage Ziehl (7-4) tossed 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. The right-hander allowed four runs on seven hits.
Pitt hurler Jack Sokol (6-4) was tagged with the loss after surrendering seven runs and 11 hits across 4 2/3 frames.
The Hurricanes will look to take the series Saturday, as Miami and Pitt meet again at 3 p.m.
Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics
Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics
