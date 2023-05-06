No. 11 Miami Powers Past Presbyterian, 13-4
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Dominic Pitelli is known for his highlight-reel defensive plays.
But Friday night at Mark Light Field, the shortstop put on his own home run derby.
Pitelli slammed three homers and plated nine runs, guiding the 11th-ranked Hurricanes to a 13-4 victory over Presbyterian.
The junior’s first career multi-homer performance was one to remember, as the Miami native became the first Hurricane with nine RBI since David Thompson in 2015.
With Miami (29-16) ahead of the Blue Hose (18-28), 1-0, in the sixth inning, Pitelli sparked the offensive outburst.
The 5-foot-11, 182-pound sweet-swinging slugger socked a three-run bomb to straightaway center, pushing the Hurricanes ahead, 4-0.
In the seventh, once again, Pitelli parked one over the fence.
Pitelli powered a two-run blast over the right field wall to balloon Miami’s advantage to 8-0.
But the veteran still wasn’t done.
The Hurricane hero hammered a grand slam to left field, capping off his career day.
On the mound, sophomore ace Gage Ziehl (6-4) recorded a career-high 12 strikeouts across a co-career-long eight scoreless frames. The right-hander retired 20 of the first 23 batters he faced.
Presbyterian hurler Duncan Howard (3-4) surrendered five runs, four earned, on 10 hits across 5 1/3 innings in the defeat.
The Hurricanes and Blue Hose will meet again Saturday at Mark Light Field. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics
Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics
