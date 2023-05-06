CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Dominic Pitelli is known for his highlight-reel defensive plays.

But Friday night at Mark Light Field, the shortstop put on his own home run derby.

Pitelli slammed three homers and plated nine runs, guiding the 11th-ranked Hurricanes to a 13-4 victory over Presbyterian.

The junior’s first career multi-homer performance was one to remember, as the Miami native became the first Hurricane with nine RBI since David Thompson in 2015.

With Miami (29-16) ahead of the Blue Hose (18-28), 1-0, in the sixth inning, Pitelli sparked the offensive outburst.

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound sweet-swinging slugger socked a three-run bomb to straightaway center, pushing the Hurricanes ahead, 4-0.

In the seventh, once again, Pitelli parked one over the fence.

Pitelli powered a two-run blast over the right field wall to balloon Miami’s advantage to 8-0.