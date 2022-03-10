No. 13 BC the team that stands in Canes' way in UM's 1st ACC tourney game

Moments before Jim Larranaga boarded the team bus Tuesday to head to the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y., he proclaimed to gathered reporters that "We are ready to play our best basketball right now."

For UM, "right now" starts today, when the team will play in the quarterfinals after earning a No. 4 seed and double-bye.

And the Canes' opponent can already say it's playing its best basketball.

On the heels of an opening round win against Pittsburgh, No. 13 seed Boston College upset No. 5 Wake Forest in overtime yesterday, which means that this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. UM will face a team that finished the regular season with a 13-19 record and was 6-14 in conference play.

Miami's opponent today is a team that's playing on its third consecutive day while the Canes were resting up and preparing.

A team that UM beat just eight days ago on the road, 81-70.

This certainly, at least on paper, seems like good news for Miami.

But the Hurricanes can't quite look ahead to its likely matchup with Duke next ... that would be assuming a win over the Eagles and a Blue Devils win against Syracuse at noon today.

But maybe a little peek ahead is okay?

As for BC, the team won its first game of ACC play by using a 25-3 run against Pittsburgh to open up a 21-point lead and an eventual 66-46 win. And yesterday in the upset of Wake Forest it was an 82-77 final score in the extra period. BC led by nine points 12 minutes into the game but trailed with under a minute left in the half. In the second half the Eagles fell behind by as many as 10, and it was a 66-59 Wake Forest lead with under five minutes to play. But then BC went on a 10-0 run that included three-pointers by Makai Ashton-Langford and Brevin Galloway. A Wake Forest layup with 52 seconds left was the final scoring in regulation, and then BC scored the first six points of overtime and led by three or more the rest of the way.

The Eagles don't really have a dominant scorer on the team, and four were in double figures last game while in the first round win there were six different players tat scored between eight and 13 points. But it's really Ashton-Langford (12 PPG, 3.3 APG), DeMarr Lanford (11 PPG, 4.8 RPG) and Jaeden Zackery (10.4 PPG, 2.7 APG) that make the team go.

So stay tuned this afternoon as UM looks to advance to the semifinals.

Certainly BC doesn't plan to go away without a fight.

"We talked about this in August and September - we want to be playing our best basketball in March," Eagles coach Earl Grant said. "We want to keep getting better, focus on the growth, play our best basketball in March. So we're in March, and we played pretty good (yesterday), so that's just growth. We always talk about tomorrow ain't promised, we don't really know exactly what the next day is going to hold, but we did what we needed to do (vs. Wake Forest).

"We'll regroup and continue to game plan and just be thankful that we get a chance to continue to play."