No. 16 Canes deal No. 21 Cards opening series loss, 6-5
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gaby Gutierrez was ready.
With No. 16 Miami and No. 21 Louisville level in the eighth, Gutierrez heard his name.
Playing for the first time in 13 days, the sophomore stepped off the bench and delivered the biggest swing of the game.
Gutierrez ripped a go-ahead base hit to lift the Hurricanes to a 6-5 victory over the Cardinals at Jim Patterson Stadium Thursday afternoon.
The Hurricanes’ hero almost didn’t even get his opportunity.
With two runners on and two out, Miami (27-15, 13-9 ACC) head coach Gino DiMare called upon sophomore Renzo Gonzalez to pinch hit against Louisville right-hander Kaleb Corbett.
The Cardinals (27-14, 8-11 ACC) made a move to the bullpen, bringing in lefty Riley Phillips.
Miami’s fifth-year skipper countered and the rest is history.
Closer Andrew Walters (7) locked down his fourth save in the Hurricanes’ last five games to seal the victory.
Right-handers Carlos Lequerica and Alejandro Torres bridged the game to Walters, combining to toss 3 2/3 scoreless.
Junior first baseman CJ Kayfus set the tone from the first inning, socking a leadoff solo shot, his third homer in his last six at-bats.
After Louisville answered with a run in the second, the Hurricanes plated three in the fifth, capped off by Kayfus’ RBI single.
Outfielder Zach Levenson pushed the visitors’ lead to 5-2 with a run-scoring double in the sixth before the Cardinals tied things up in the sixth.
Following its ninth-ranked win of the year, Miami will look to secure the series Friday. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics
Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook