LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gaby Gutierrez was ready.

With No. 16 Miami and No. 21 Louisville level in the eighth, Gutierrez heard his name.

Playing for the first time in 13 days, the sophomore stepped off the bench and delivered the biggest swing of the game.

Gutierrez ripped a go-ahead base hit to lift the Hurricanes to a 6-5 victory over the Cardinals at Jim Patterson Stadium Thursday afternoon.

The Hurricanes’ hero almost didn’t even get his opportunity.

With two runners on and two out, Miami (27-15, 13-9 ACC) head coach Gino DiMare called upon sophomore Renzo Gonzalez to pinch hit against Louisville right-hander Kaleb Corbett.

The Cardinals (27-14, 8-11 ACC) made a move to the bullpen, bringing in lefty Riley Phillips.

Miami’s fifth-year skipper countered and the rest is history.