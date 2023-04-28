LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 16th-ranked University of Miami baseball team fell to the 21st-ranked Louisville Cardinals, 11-0, Friday evening at Jim Patterson Stadium.

“We got it handed to us today,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “At the end of the day, they put the ball in play and they make you make plays. We hit some balls hard, but we didn’t get the big hits and the game got away from us.”

Louisville (28-14, 9-11 ACC) scored early and often, plating tallies in five of its eight trips to the plate.

The Cardinals put up a four-spot in the second before tacking on runs in the four, sixth, seventh, and eighth innings, respectively.

The Hurricanes (27-16, 13-10 ACC) totaled 11 hits, all singles, in the defeat, highlighted by a three-hit performance from junior shortstop Dominic Pitelli.

Louisville’s Ryan Hawks, Kayden Campbell (1-0), and Kade Grundy (1) teamed up to complete the Cardinals’ fourth shutout of the season.

Miami starter Alejandro Rosario (2-5) tossed a career-high 102 pitches across five innings, striking out nine Cardinals along the way. The right-hander was tagged with six runs on 10 hits.

The Hurricanes and Cardinals will square off in a rubber game Sunday. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Jim Patterson Stadium.

“We’re going to have to pitch a lot of guys tomorrow because we don’t have our other starter here,” DiMare said. “So, it’s going to take a team effort from the bullpen and match it up as best we can.”

Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics