CaneSport - No. 17 Miami's new-look offense impressive in 47-34 win over No. 18 UL

Miami might have something cooking. The Hurricanes have been plagued by offensive inconsistencies in recent years, with poor quarterback play only exacerbating those ever-lingering issues. But with Houston transfer D’Eriq King leading an uptempo system installed by new coordinator Rhett Lashlee, the Hurricanes have looked downright stellar en route to a 2-0 start. On Saturday night, King and the No. 17 Miami offense put up 485 yards in an impressive 47-34 win on the road against No. 18 Louisville. And it didn’t take long for the Hurricanes to set a tone. After Louisville opened the scoring with a field goal, Miami responded with a laser-fast five-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by a 17-yard touchdown pass from King to Will Mallory. On the next Miami drive, it was the other tight end — matchup nightmare Brevin Jordan — that inserted himself onto the night’s highlight reel.

By the time halftime rolled around, Miami built a comfortable 20-6 lead, and the second half was where the fireworks really started. Louisville, after settling for field goals in the first half, scored touchdowns on its first two second-half drives. First it was a Javian Hawkins 19-yard run, and then Malik Cunningham hit Tutu Atwell for a six-yard score. But there was one minor problem for the Cardinals: the defense allowed Miami to score on its first two touches of the second half. Yes, you read that correctly. After Hawkins’ TD run cut the deficit to 20-13, Miami’s Cam’Ron Harris reeled off a 75-yard touchdown, going virtually untouched in the process.

And then, after UL’s 11-play, 74-yard drive that culminated with the Atwell touchdown catch again cut Miami’s lead to just a touchdown, this happened:

That was another one-play, 75-yard answer from the Hurricanes — this time an easy King toss to a wide-open Jaylan Knighton. That connection extended the lead to 34-20, and the Cardinals would never pull closer than two scores again in the game. A 47-yard touchdown pass from King to Jordan — on another blown coverage by Louisville — eventually put the bow on Miami’s impressive victory, a victory that should have the attention of the rest of the ACC.

What does this mean for Miami?