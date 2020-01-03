No. 2 Duke poses mighty challenge for Canes on Sat. night
The Duke game is here.On Saturday night at 8 p.m. UM will host the No. 2 ranked Blue Devils on a national stage with a chance to show growth from the last time Miami faced a top 10 team. That would...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news