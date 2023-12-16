No. 2 ILB Elijah Melendez talks Miami Hurricane commitment
One of the very best in the college football class of 2025 has come off the board.
Just two days after announcing a group of eight finalists, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola linebacker Elijah Melendez made a verbal commitment to the University of Miami on Saturday evening.
The decision, made over Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Alabama, Georgia, USC and Colorado, came while the junior was in Coral Gables for an unofficial visit to The U.
"I'm going to The U," he told Rivals. "Miami, I feel like they're going to be a team competing for a national championship every single year with all the recruits they're bringing in.
"And with the great coaching...I feel like there is no limit for us. I think we're going to bring a national championship home."
Melendez told his future position coach of the news even before Cristobal received word of the latest blue-chip commitment.
"Coach Derek Nicholson, I feel like he's a dog," he said. "He's an animal, so me and him got the same energy. They never have negative energy in practices, in meetings and I think he's a great coach and will develop me."
The newest Hurricane says Miami also offers him the opportunity to remain in the same state as his mother, in addition to always having looked up to linebackers like Ray Lewis that have rolled through the program.
Melendez, who converted from running back before his sophomore year of high school and still moonlights at the position, becomes the highest-ranked junior commitment for Mario Cristobal's program. He also serves as the initial pledge projected to play defense at the next level.
The trajectory of the physical 'backer, as he continues to get comfortable with his defensive projection, isn't hindering any confidence once the college transition is to be made.
"I'm home," he said to Miami fans. "I'm going to try to bring that Dick Butkus award. Y'all are getting the best linebacker in the country."
Melendez accumulated nearly 40 scholarship offers throughout his recruitment.