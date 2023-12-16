One of the very best in the college football class of 2025 has come off the board.

Just two days after announcing a group of eight finalists, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola linebacker Elijah Melendez made a verbal commitment to the University of Miami on Saturday evening.

The decision, made over Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Alabama, Georgia, USC and Colorado, came while the junior was in Coral Gables for an unofficial visit to The U.

"I'm going to The U," he told Rivals. "Miami, I feel like they're going to be a team competing for a national championship every single year with all the recruits they're bringing in.

"And with the great coaching...I feel like there is no limit for us. I think we're going to bring a national championship home."