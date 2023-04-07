CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The 20th-ranked University of Miami baseball had its five-game winning streak snapped Friday evening, as the Hurricanes fell to No. 7 Virginia, 14-2, at Disharoon Park.

“No doubt, our defense hurt us,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “We didn’t do much offensively either. Our at-bats weren’t very good. Overall, just a very poor performance. We have to be ready to play tomorrow.”

The Cavaliers (26-4, 9-4 ACC) scored early and often, tallying seven runs across the first three frames. Virginia ballooned its lead to 13-0 on the back of a six-run sixth.

Miami (20-10, 8-5 ACC) broke up the shutout in the seventh thanks to an Ian Farrow solo shot. The Hurricanes plated a run on three hits in the eighth, as Miami’s reserves battled until the final out.

Sophomore starter Gage Ziehl (4-4), who was pitching on short rest, was tagged with the loss. Ziehl entered the evening fourth in the conference with a 1.65 ERA in ACC action but surrendered five earned runs over four frames.

Virginia veteran right-hander Brian Edgington (6-0) matched a season high with 10 strikeouts across seven innings of one-run baseball. Edgington lowered his ERA to 1.59, the fifth-lowest mark in the league.

The Cavaliers hit four homers preserving their perfect 18-0 home record.

Miami and Virginia will meet again at 3 p.m. Friday.

