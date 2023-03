ALBANY, NY. – University of Miami third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier is medically cleared and will play in tonight’s NCAA Tournament Round of 64-game against Drake .

The Third Team All-ACC honoree, who suffered a right ankle injury in the ACC Tournament semifinals last Friday, is averaging 13.6 points and a team-high 9.7 rebounds per game on a team-best 59.1 field-goal percentage.

Miami will play Drake Friday at 7:25 PM EST. The game will be televised on TBS

Courtesy of Alex Schwartz Miami Athletics