Norchad Omier Named 2024 Top-10 Karl Malone Candidate
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami men’s basketball player Norchad Omier was named a Top 10 candidate for the 2024 Karl Malone Award, announced by the Basketball Hall of Fame Thursday.
Named after Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor recognizes the top power forward in Division I men’s college basketball.
Through 21 games this season, Omier is almost averaging a double-double at 18.1 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. The Nicaragua native is one of 14 Division I players to total 11 double-doubles this season, and he currently leads the ACC in that category.
Omier ranks 15th in the nation in field goal percentage (.631), 22nd in rebounds per game (9.8), and is one of eight Division I players averaging more than 18.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest this season.
Omier is joined on the watch list by Enrique Freeman (Akron), Keshad Johnson (Arizona), DaRon Holmes II (Dayton), Kyle Filipowski (Duke), Graham Ike (Gonzaga), Oso Ighodaro (Marquette), Jaedon LeDee (San Diego State), Alex Karaban (UConn) and Great Osobor (Utah State).
Fans can support their favorite players in the remaining rounds by participating in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, starting Friday, February 2, on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.
Five finalists will be presented to Malone and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee in March. The Selection Committee for the Karl Malone Award comprises top men’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.
The 2024 Karl Malone Award winner will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five.
Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Award (Point Guard), Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard), Julius Erving Award (Small Forward), and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center), in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics