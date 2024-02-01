CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami men’s basketball player Norchad Omier was named a Top 10 candidate for the 2024 Karl Malone Award, announced by the Basketball Hall of Fame Thursday.

Named after Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor recognizes the top power forward in Division I men’s college basketball.

Through 21 games this season, Omier is almost averaging a double-double at 18.1 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. The Nicaragua native is one of 14 Division I players to total 11 double-doubles this season, and he currently leads the ACC in that category.

Omier ranks 15th in the nation in field goal percentage (.631), 22nd in rebounds per game (9.8), and is one of eight Division I players averaging more than 18.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest this season.