Notes from the other side: A look at Alabama's preparations
Notes from the Alabama side as the Crimson Tide continue their Cane preparations: * No shock here, but everyone seems to think Alabama is pretty darn good. The team is ranked No. 1 in the preseaso...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news