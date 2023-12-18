1. OHIO STATE

Jeremiah Smith (Rivals.com)

Ohio State could lose out on a pair of five-stars when the dust settles Wednesday, but will it? No. 1 overall recruit Jeremiah Smith has been in the spotlight for most of his prep career, and his recruitment has dominated conversations since the summer, when he told reporters any flip away from the Buckeyes would be to one of the 'Big Three' programs in his home state of Florida. We're approaching the day he makes things official and while there's confidence he sticks with the Buckeyes, especially with Brian Hartline still on program's coaching staff, the back-and-forth battles among Florida State, Miami and Florida (likely in that order) working to become the top threat to Ohio State haven't soon slowed down. Five-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston as well as Rivals250 offensive prospects Jeremiah McClellan and Jordan Lyle are also big-name commitments to keep an eye on. Houston split time between Clemson and Alabama over the final weekend of the open period, with one source telling Rivals it could come down to the Southern pair before sticking with Ohio State. McClellan is a long-term flip target for Oregon, with the Ducks commanding attention even soon after the wide receiver picked the Buckeyes. Lyle was at local Miami over the weekend, again, and many close to him and the Hurricanes program are confident a change of heart is to take place. It could be a bit of a free-fall in Columbus to the point that retaining any combination of players would be considered a strong win for Ryan Day.

2. TEXAS

Xavier Filsaime (Rivals.com)

3. ALABAMA

Daniel Hill (Rivals.com)

4. MIAMI

Armondo Blount

Mario Cristobal and The U are going to splash down the stretch, the question is simply how much? While the nation's top prospect Smith is the white whale, there are many other late recruitments that look more likely to break the Hurricanes' way come Wednesday. The latter conversation begins with the local five-star in Armondo Blount, who was able to wrap up his visits in Coral Gables over the weekend with family in tow. Even before the trip he looked like a prime Miami flip candidate after bailing on The U for Florida State in October. The next prospect sources in Coral Gables seem most confident in flipping is Lyle, fresh off of his own trip to campus. A move there would lessen the potential sting of losing Riley to Alabama, though it's not likely the only current Miami commitment about to make a move (more on that later). The Canes also got Rivals250 linebacker and Florida commitment Adarius Hayes and four-star Wisconsin secondary pledge Xavier Lucas on campus as flip talk with both prospects hits an apex.

5. NEBRASKA

Dylan Raiola (Lance McCurley)