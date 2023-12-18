NSD 2023: Five programs in the spotlight this week
The end of the 2024 recruiting cycle won't be one lacking in drama. There are new coaching staffs gaining footing on inherited commitments while pursuing new prospects, national powers gunning for a shot at the top class and those on the second tier looking to recruit their way up to the first level. There's also everything in between, too.
With the week of the Early Signing Period here, just two days from the de facto National Signing Day, players have completed their final visits and the final evaluation mode between options has begun.
The following five programs should have the most eyeballs on them all week, and certainly come Wednesday.
1. OHIO STATE
Ohio State could lose out on a pair of five-stars when the dust settles Wednesday, but will it? No. 1 overall recruit Jeremiah Smith has been in the spotlight for most of his prep career, and his recruitment has dominated conversations since the summer, when he told reporters any flip away from the Buckeyes would be to one of the 'Big Three' programs in his home state of Florida.
We're approaching the day he makes things official and while there's confidence he sticks with the Buckeyes, especially with Brian Hartline still on program's coaching staff, the back-and-forth battles among Florida State, Miami and Florida (likely in that order) working to become the top threat to Ohio State haven't soon slowed down.
Five-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston as well as Rivals250 offensive prospects Jeremiah McClellan and Jordan Lyle are also big-name commitments to keep an eye on. Houston split time between Clemson and Alabama over the final weekend of the open period, with one source telling Rivals it could come down to the Southern pair before sticking with Ohio State.
McClellan is a long-term flip target for Oregon, with the Ducks commanding attention even soon after the wide receiver picked the Buckeyes. Lyle was at local Miami over the weekend, again, and many close to him and the Hurricanes program are confident a change of heart is to take place.
It could be a bit of a free-fall in Columbus to the point that retaining any combination of players would be considered a strong win for Ryan Day.
2. TEXAS
Texas is swinging big down the stretch of the cycle even though it entered it as the No. 3 program in the team rankings. What was once a toss-up between the Longhorns and Missouri for five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo now looks like strong retention for Steve Sarkisian's program.
Over the weekend the program hosted one of the best in-state in safety Xavier Filsaime, a longtime Florida Gator commitment, and the Longhorns got the flip on Monday afternoon.
Texas could poach another SEC defender from the state in linebacker Tyanthony Smith, too. The Texas A&M commitment was also in town this weekend, among other potential flip candidates. We could even be under-selling Texas late in the game relative to its shot to move up the rankings.
3. ALABAMA
Alabama enters the week at No. 5 overall but it could be poised for one of the strongest finishes of the cycle and begin another Nick Saban push for the No. 1-ranked class. The aforementioned Houston was on campus over the weekend as the Crimson Tide looked to chip away at the Peach State prospect they nearly landed in the summer.
He wasn't the only flip target in town, though, as top-10 running back recruit and longtime Miami pledge Kevin Riley made the short drive from Northport to Tuscaloosa for the final visit weekend. A source earlier this weekend told Rivals that Alabama had been working harder than most realized to keep the local running back home.
Fellow running backs Daniel Hill and Jadan Baugh are also high on Alabama's radar, so it's not likely the program strikes out at the position late. Edge is another spot in which 'Bama should close very well with Jayshawn Ross, Solomon Williams and Steve Mboumoua each high on the Tide late in the cycle.
Other names such as wide receiver Perry Thompson, defensive back Zavier Mincey and offensive lineman Favour Edwin create quite the ceiling for the class.
4. MIAMI
Mario Cristobal and The U are going to splash down the stretch, the question is simply how much? While the nation's top prospect Smith is the white whale, there are many other late recruitments that look more likely to break the Hurricanes' way come Wednesday.
The latter conversation begins with the local five-star in Armondo Blount, who was able to wrap up his visits in Coral Gables over the weekend with family in tow. Even before the trip he looked like a prime Miami flip candidate after bailing on The U for Florida State in October.
The next prospect sources in Coral Gables seem most confident in flipping is Lyle, fresh off of his own trip to campus. A move there would lessen the potential sting of losing Riley to Alabama, though it's not likely the only current Miami commitment about to make a move (more on that later).
The Canes also got Rivals250 linebacker and Florida commitment Adarius Hayes and four-star Wisconsin secondary pledge Xavier Lucas on campus as flip talk with both prospects hits an apex.
5. NEBRASKA
Nebraska could pick up the top passer in the country and there is so much buzz for Dylan Raiola to make this flip from Georgia that the Huskers' longtime QB recruit and even transfer portal quarterbacks are looking elsewhere.
The five-star was back in Lincoln for a final visit over the weekend and all we hear of the legacy prospect is that he is all but set to make the familiar campus his collegiate home. But Raiola may not be the only Wednesday addition for Matt Rhule.
A pair of linebackers committed elsewhere are firmly in the crosshairs in Rivals250 Oregon commitment Dylan Williams and fellow four-star Miami pledge Vincent Shavers. The latter feels more like the lock to make the move, though both could bolster the defensive class.
To push it even further, a pair of south Floridians are also likely to heavily consider Nebraska hats on the table in four-star Larry Tarver and three-star Amare Sanders. Landing either would balance out what should be a strong finish this week.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NEBRASKA FANS AT INSIDENEBRASKA.COM
