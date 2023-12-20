The race for the high school team recruiting title will come down to the wire. At the end of the first day of the Early Signing Period, Georgia has a commanding, but not insurmountable, lead with Texas and Alabama following closely behind. Miami and Ohio State round out the top five. Just a handful of commitments stand between Georgia and another Team Recruiting Championship. Standouts like Jordan Seaton, Terry Bussey, Ryan Williams, Dominick McKinley, Zavier Mincey, Dealyn Evans, Braylon Burnside and a number of other Rivals250 prospects remain unsigned. If a combination of two or three of these prospects end up signing with the Longhorns or Crimson Tide, the Bulldogs could be knocked out of the top spot of the Team Rankings. With prospects set to announce their commitments at the upcoming all-star games and one final update to the Rivals250 coming before the late signing period in February, there is still an opening for movement at the top of the Team Recruiting Rankings.

1. GEORGIA

Justin Williams (Rivals.com)

2. TEXAS

Colin Simmons (Rivals.com)

3. ALABAMA

Julian Sayin (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

4. MIAMI

Armondo Blount (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

5. OHIO STATE