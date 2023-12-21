There are always major decommitments in every recruiting class and the 2024 group is no different. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney looks at the top 10 so far.



KJ BOLDEN'S FLIP FROM FLORIDA STATE TO GEORGIA

After Bolden committed to Florida State over Georgia in August, the five-star safety from Buford, Ga., never made it a secret that he would take other visits and see other programs. Auburn looked like it had the best chance to flip Bolden but the Bulldogs kept after him as well and coach Kirby Smart took a bigger hand in the recruitment. On signing day, he flipped to Georgia. Sting factor: 9

CAM COLEMAN'S FLIP FROM TEXAS A&M TO AUBURN

Texas A&M pulled off a massive coup over Auburn when Coleman committed to the Aggies with the Tigers finishing in second place and it was extra impressive since the new five-star receiver lives only about an hour away from Auburn. But with the coaching change in College Station and renewed interest from the Tigers, Coleman flipped his pledge late and signed closer to home. Sting factor: 9

DEMARCUS RIDDICK'S FLIP FROM GEORGIA TO AUBURN

When all is said and done, Riddick might end up as the best linebacker in this class. The Clanton (Ala.) Chilton County four-star committed to Georgia during his junior season but by the summer it looked unlikely that he would stick with the Bulldogs. Alabama and Auburn were working Riddick really hard and it looked very much like he would end up playing for the Crimson Tide but Riddick flipped to Auburn instead. Sting factor: 9

ARMONDO BLOUNT'S FLIP FROM FLORIDA STATE TO MIAMI

Early in his recruitment, Blount made a commitment to Miami but quickly backed off it. Then the Miami (Fla.) Central standout pledged to Florida State. Blount also reclassified down from 2025 to 2024 and in the closing weeks before signing day, Blount started to get way more involved with the Hurricanes again. It became clear that Miami was going to flip him and on signing day that happened. Sting factor: 8

NY CARR'S DECOMMITMENT FROM GEORGIA

One of the most talented receivers in the 2024 class, Carr did not follow Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County teammate Landen Thomas to Florida State. Instead, the four-star committed to Georgia and that lasted for more than a year but he backed off that pledge early in his senior season. A few weeks later, Carr flipped to Miami and the Hurricanes are gaining a massive playmaker at receiver. Sting factor: 8

XAVIER FILSAIME'S FLIP FROM FLORIDA TO TEXAS

The talented four-star safety from McKinney, Texas committed to Florida in April and was really one of the ringleaders of getting the Gators’ class to be elite. Even after another tough season, Filsaime implored recruits to stay committed. But after some coaching changes and the re-emergence of Texas in his recruitment, Filsaime made the tough call and flipped to the Longhorns. Sting factor: 8

JEREMIAH MCCLELLAN'S FLIP FROM OHIO STATE TO OREGON

Lost in the discussion of five-star Jeremiah Smith in Ohio State’s recruiting class and the projection of Buckeyes signee Mylan Graham, who is also special, was McClellan, a phenomenal receiver in his own right. That triumvirate would have been incredible in Columbus like many that came before them but the four-star receiver decided on signing day to flip to Oregon. Sting factor: 8

DRE'LON MILLER'S DECOMMITMENT FROM TEXAS A&M

The productive four-star receiver from Silsbee, Texas committed to Texas A&M in the summer before his senior season and it was a big recruiting win for then-coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff. But midway through his senior season with the Aggies on the ropes, Miller backed off his pledge and the rumor was that he’d flip to LSU. That never happened and after a visit to Colorado, Miller pledged to the Buffaloes saying after that USC actually finished in second place. Sting factor: 8

DYLAN RAIOLA'S FLIP FROM GEORGIA TO NEBRASKA

Georgia will be just fine at quarterback especially with Carson Beck coming back but it’s never easy to lose a player with the talent of Raiola, who’s ranked second in the 2024 class now. The five-star quarterback who flipped to Nebraska close to signing day threw 34 touchdowns and only one interception this season. He could be an immediate starter in Lincoln. Sting factor: 8

JUSTIN SCOTT'S FLIP FROM OHIO STATE TO MIAMI