If Monday was any indication, as three different high-profile flips went down, the rest of National Signing Day Week will be extremely busy. It will be hard to top No. 1 quarterback Dylan Raiola's change of heart, switching from UGA to Nebraska on Monday, which is right up there with Travis Hunter as one of the biggest last-minute flips of all time. But there are several top prospects potentially on the verge of making a similar move come Wednesday. Here are the 10 highest-ranked we have close eyes on as Wednesday approaches. FLIP MONDAY: Dylan Raiola | Jordan Lyle | Xavier Filsaime

Ohio State has lost traction on multiple commitments down the home stretch, but it's the nation's top prospect who could push the perception one way or the other. Hold onto the south Floridian and the day could be viewed as a win. Lose him and no matter what else happens it's a rough end to the cycle. Smith has been committed to the Buckeyes for more than a calendar year and has always maintained his plans to attend the university come January barring something unforeseen. Most think Brian Hartline is the most critical cog in Ohio State's court and he's still in Columbus, so a move toward Florida State, Miami or Florida would present as that much more crushing. All things even, Smith is fairly likely to stick but Florida State's undefeated season and Miami's recruiting success aren't to be overlooked until things are official Wednesday afternoon.

Like Smith, Bolden has remained on course with his commitment. He is saying the right things about Mike Norvell's program and was in Tallahassee over the weekend for his final visit of the recruiting process. Still, Rivals sources have both Auburn and Georgia continuing to press for the top safety projection in the class. Late word favors the Tigers over the in-state Bulldogs should a move from Bolden be made, but the prospect himself said he is planning on signing with the Seminoles. Stranger things have happened, so the buzz around Bolden will be tracked all the way through.

Another five-star from the Peach State who was on the road this weekend, Houston was at both Clemson and Alabama over the final days of the open period. Chatter around the senior has been all over the place, from Ohio State holding onto him to an inevitable flip elsewhere – but uncertainty as to which program is more likely to land him in a flip scenario. The Crimson Tide appears to be gearing up for as big a finish as any program in the country, and Houston would be the icing on the cake for Nick Saban, so it would be foolish to consider this one resolved with 24 hours left on the clock.

The reclassified five-star wide receiver being on this list may surprise some, but Auburn has been chipping away for this legacy recruit for months. Williams has listened, to a degree, and was back on campus at the Plains for a closer look at Hugh Freeze's program over the weekend. Alabama hosted him the weekend prior, so this one may become a conventional Iron Bowl battle should Williams elect to sign this week. He is telling anyone who will listen that he is waiting until February to sign, even pointing to his birthday on Feb. 9 as a decision date. But both Saban and Freeze are said to be pushing for the state of Alabama's reigning Mr. Football to end the process as soon as possible.

Another reclassified prospect on the list, Blount has already made big moves in his recruitment. He was an original commitment to Miami before flipping to Florida State in October. Since the end of the football season, though, he has frequented Miami and even made a return stop to Coral Gables over the final weekend of the process instead of a once-planned return to Tallahassee before the Early Signing Period begins. Nearly all the buzz is with local Miami down the stretch, but this one has obviously been as back-and-forth as it gets between a pair of in-state rivals.

A longtime Florida Gator commitment, who has been on board for Billy Napier's program since April, Hayes had been considering Miami at different points of the process. But it wasn't until he showed up in Coral Gables for an official visit over the weekend that flip talk picked up around the state, something Hayes has somewhat corroborated in anticipation of picking between the Gators and Hurricanes via social media. As of late Monday evening, there is cautious optimism on both sides of the equation. Don't expect either staff to slow down for the top-50 recruit.

The Foley (Ala.) High School star was once an Alabama commitment and then he flipped to Auburn in late July. It was quiet thereafter, at least until recent weeks, when talk of a potential flip back to the Crimson Tide increased. It was going to hit on a higher level if Thompson showed up in Tuscaloosa for a visit, but he did not make that trek and returned to Auburn last weekend instead. However, leading into his Wednesday plans, Thompson posted a graphic with him wearing jerseys from both Iron Bowl rivals to promote his ceremony. It could be a simple smokescreen, but with that type of talent in that state considering those two programs, we'll keep an eye on it anyway.

This one has had a lot of twists and turns. The Florida commitment has long been public about considering other programs and at this time, it's clear Auburn is the top threat to the Gators. Previously, Georgia and Ohio State looked to be firmly in the mix for a flip and visits were being both planned and set, until Williams backed off of a late trip to Athens for last weekend. Ohio State has also faded in recent weeks and the battle looks to be down to SEC counterparts Florida and Auburn for the North Carolina native. Auburn getting the final visit in December could have sealed the deal here.

Another Florida commitment along the defensive line with multiple programs working for a flip, McCray seems the more likely of the two to stick with the Gators. That doesn't mean the race is over, by any stretch, however. Auburn and defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett have been as steady as any with the senior, who was on campus at Auburn two weekends ago. Florida State is also pushing for a flip, trying to keep the state champion in the home state, and it's clear they're still in this fight. As we inch closer to Wednesday, none of the three destinations for McCray would surprise once official.

