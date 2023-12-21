National Signing Day is in the books so it’s time for another edition of the Gorney Awards. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney hands out some hardware.

BEST DRAMA: Jeremiah Smith

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgbW9tZW50IFJ5YW4gRGF5IGZvdW5kIG91dCBPaGlvIFN0YXRl IHdhcyBrZWVwaW5nIE5vLiAxIG92ZXJhbGwgcmVjcnVpdCBKZXJlbWlhaCBT bWl0aCA8YnI+PGJyPihWaWEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9KZXJvZE5CQzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEplcm9kTkJDNDwv YT4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9aV2tLZkdKMTdsIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vWldrS2ZHSjE3bDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBZYWhvbyBTcG9y dHMgKEBZYWhvb1Nwb3J0cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9ZYWhvb1Nwb3J0cy9zdGF0dXMvMTczNzUzMzkzMjc1OTg1MTE1Nj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Jeremiah Smith was committed to Ohio State since last December so it was not a shock that he stuck with the Buckeyes on signing day over flipping to Miami or Florida State. What ensued after he signed his paperwork was completely unexpected though as the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 class did not send in his LOI for hours. And hours. And hours. People close to him outside of his immediate family wondered what was going on as apparently his NIL paperwork was being reviewed. A little after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Smith sent the papers to Columbus.

*****

RETURN TO SENDER: Armondo Blount

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYWpvciBmbGlwIGZvciBNaWFtaS4g8J+krzxicj48YnI+NeKtkO+4 jyBERSBBcm1vbmRvIEJsb3VudCBpcyBzaWduaW5nIHdpdGggTWlhbWkuIPCf mYwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jYW5lc19jb3VudHk/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNhbmVzX2NvdW50eTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzF2aGxlSDA2WHgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8x dmhsZUgwNlh4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJpdmFscyAoQFJpdmFscykgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3Mzc2 MTAxMTIwNjY1NjQ1MDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIg MjAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Early on, for a short time, Armondo Blount was committed to Miami. Then he flipped to Florida State and stuck with the Seminoles until signing day when he went back to the Hurricanes. This one was not quite as shocking as some other signing day flips because in the week leading up to decision day it became pretty obvious that Blount was looking to stay closer to home.

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR: LJ McCray

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj404q2Q77iPIERFIExKIE1jQ3JheSBpcyBsb2NrZWQgaW4gd2l0aCB0 aGUgR0FUT1JTLiDwn5CKPGJyPjxicj5UaGUgTWFpbmxhbmQgSFMgcHJvZHVj dCBoYXMgc2lnbmVkIHdpdGggRmxvcmlkYS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2FIZW5Qc2J0dmUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hSGVuUHNidHZlPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJpdmFscyAoQFJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3Mzc2MDg2NjExNjg3NTA4 MzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMjAsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Florida State tried. Auburn tried. But no luck. LJ McCray even considered postponing his signing but by the end of signing day, the four-star defensive tackle from Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland signed with the Gators and his recruitment was over. Many teams tried to flip McCray late in the process but he committed to Florida in late October and stuck with the Gators.

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR II: Eddrick Houston

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FZGRyaWNrIEhvdXN0b24gc3RpY2tpbmcgd2l0aCBPaGlvIFN0YXRl IOKBpjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbWdvcm5leT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWRhbWdvcm5leTwvYT7igakg4oGmPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CaXJtP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBCaXJtPC9hPuKBqSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbXZ1 M0M2RXViMCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL212dTNDNkV1YjA8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgSmVkIE1heSAoQEplZE1heV8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSmVkTWF5Xy9zdGF0dXMvMTczNzUzODU3NjI2MTI3NTczNT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

In the days leading up to signing day, it very much looked like five-star defensive end Eddrick Houston would flip to Alabama. He took a late visit to Tuscaloosa and that's never a good sign for the other team in his recruitment. But the Buford, Ga., standout had been committed to Ohio State since late August and playing for position coach Larry Johnson was always a dream. Instead of flipping to the Crimson Tide, Houston decided to stick with the Buckeyes.

STAND BY YOUR MAN AWARD: DJ Lagway

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj418J+MnyBRQiAgREogTGFnd2F5IGFubm91bmNlcyBoZSBoYXMgT0ZG SUNJQUxMWSBzaWduZWQgd2l0aCB0aGUgR0FUT1JTIDxicj48YnI+Rmxvcmlk YSBpcyBOby4xNSBpbiB0aGUgMjAyNCBUZWFtIFJhbmtpbmdzPGJyPjxicj5T ZWUgdGhlIGZ1bGwgY29tbWl0bWVudCBsaXN0IEhFUkXwn5GHPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzJyaTYzSndKVEEiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8ycmk2M0p3 SlRBPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUjA2dUJzNXZ5NSI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1IwNnVCczV2eTU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUml2YWxz IChAUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFs cy9zdGF0dXMvMTczNzU4NDMzOTQxMDQ0NDcxMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

SLEEPING IN ST. LOUIS AWARD: Ryan Wingo

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmVha2luZyBOZXdzOiBSeWFuIFdpbmdvIGlzIHN0aWxsIGFwcGFy ZW50bHkgc2xlZXBpbmcgc28gZG9uJiMzOTt0IGV4cGVjdCBhbnkgZmluYWwg YW5ub3VuY2VtZW50IG9uZSB3YXkgb3IgYW5vdGhlciBhbnl0aW1lIHNvb24u PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQWRhbSBHb3JuZXkgKEBhZGFtZ29ybmV5KSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1nb3JuZXkvc3RhdHVzLzE3Mzc0 NzE3Mzk0MDIzNDI4NTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIg MjAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWhhIHRoZXJlIGhlIGlzLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v OWx4b1R4VXBRZyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzlseG9UeFVwUWc8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgQWRhbSBHb3JuZXkgKEBhZGFtZ29ybmV5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1nb3JuZXkvc3RhdHVzLzE3Mzc1MDU1MzU4 NDk5MDI0Nzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMjAsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Very early Wednesday morning, rumors started to fly that five-star Texas receiver commit Ryan Wingo was going to flip to Missouri. Whether those rumors were grounded more in speculation is not clear but one thing is certain: Wingo was sleeping when everything on social media started trending to the Tigers. A few hours later, Wingo woke from his slumber and without much fanfare or drama, signed with Texas.

DON’T LEAVE HOME WITHOUT IT: KJ Bolden

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qoIEJSRUFLSU5H8J+aqDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9HZW9yZ2lhP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR2VvcmdpYTwvYT4gaGFzIGZsaXBwZWQgRklWRS1TVEFS IHNhZmV0eSBLSiBCb2xkZW4gYXdheSBmcm9tIEZTVSEgPGJyPjxicj5UaGUg QnVsbGRvZ3MgYmVhdCBvdXQgQXVidXJuIGFzIHdlbGwgZm9yIHRoZSBuYXRp b24mIzM5O3MgTm8uIDEgc2FmZXR5IGFuZCBOby4gMTIgcGxheWVyIG92ZXJh bGwuPGJyPjxicj5CaWdnZXN0IGZsaXAgb2Ygc2luZ2luZyBkYXkuPGJyPlNl ZSBvdXIgY29tcGxldGUgY292ZXJhZ2UgYXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL3BTUTBPd1RQNG8iPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9wU1EwT3dUUDRvPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vczRwN2EzS0ZSVyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3M0cDdhM0tGUlc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUmFkaSBOYWJ1bHNpIChA UmFkaU5hYnVsc2kpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmFk aU5hYnVsc2kvc3RhdHVzLzE3Mzc1Mzg3NjM2Nzk0ODE5MDA/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMjAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Florida State beat out Georgia this summer for KJ Bolden and it was a massive recruiting win for the Seminoles. Bolden stayed pledged to FSU throughout his senior season but took numerous visits elsewhere and it started to look like Auburn was the biggest threat to flip him. But on signing day, the Buford, Ga., standout flipped to Georgia and told reporters that he had his mind made up for three weeks that he was going to pick the Dawgs.

HURRY UP AND WAIT: Dealyn Evans

Dealyn Evans committed to Texas A&M in late July and it looked like the Aggies locked up one of the best defensive ends in the class. He’s from Longview (Texas) Pine Tree and always had a lot of love for Texas A&M but in the ensuing months, the Aggies had another disappointing season and coach Jimbo Fisher was fired. Florida was a school Evans was also high on but then Texas started to make a run at him. So instead of signing anywhere, Evans decided to wait until the February period. *****

HURRY UP AND WAIT II: Jordan Seaton

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGVyZSB3aWxsIHRoZSBOby4gMSBPVCBpbiB0aGUgY291bnRyeSBz aWduPyDwn6SU4pyN77iPPGJyPjxicj414q2Q77iPIENvbG9yYWRvIGNvbW1p dCBKb3JkYW4gU2VhdG9uIFdJTEwgTk9UIHNpZ24gaGlzIE5MSSB0b25pZ2h0 LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVWxlV2c3azZFdCI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1VsZVdnN2s2RXQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUml2YWxzIChAUml2 YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFscy9zdGF0 dXMvMTczNzYzODIxNjE1NTcyMTc4NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5E ZWNlbWJlciAyMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Jordan Seaton pulled off a recruiting stunner in early December when the five-star offensive tackle committed to Colorado over Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State and others. It was another flash pledge for coach Deion Sanders, who has pulled signing day coups in recent recruiting classes. But then the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout didn’t sign on Wednesday and now it looks Maryland could be a significant player. His timeline for when he signs – or flips – is now uncertain. *****

FLIPPING OUT: Jeremiah McClellan