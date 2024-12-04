National Signing Day: Oregon has top class but UGA, Ohio State are lurking

At the end of National Signing Day there still is not a clear picture as to which program will win the 2025 team rankings crown. Oregon currently sits with the top-ranked class followed by Georgia, Ohio State, Texas and Alabama. Take a look at where the team rankings stand along with the other major storylines at the end of National Signing Day.

Advertisement

THE TOP FIVE PROGRAMS

Dan Lanning (Photo by © Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images)

TIGHT RACE AT THE TOP OF THE RANKINGS

Justus Terry

Unless there is a crazy turn of events or an unexpected coaching chance, there are really only three programs that could finish with the team recruiting crown. Oregon sits in the top spot right now thanks to five additions since Sunday. The Ducks are also strong contenders in the recruitment of Rivals250 tight end Andrew Olesh. The Pennsylvania native is currently committed to Michigan but took an official visit to Oregon and is considering flipping when he announces his decision on Friday. If he does choose the Ducks, Oregon essentially locks up the team recruiting crown, making history as the first northern team to finish at No. 1 in the team rankings. If Olesh sticks with Michigan, Georgia and Ohio State are the other likely candidates to finish No. 1. If five-star Justus Terry ends up signing with Georgia, the Bulldogs will finish at No. 1 as long as five-star David Sanders Jr. sticks with Tennessee. Terry is scheduled to announce his commitment on Friday while Sanders is expected to sign with Tennessee at some point this week. There is a scenario where Georgia and Ohio State could find themselves tied at No. 1. This would happen if Olesh sticks with Michigan, Terry signs with Georgia, and Sanders pulls off a surprise by signing with Ohio State. At that point the race for the team rankings crown would likely come down to the final Rivals250 and position rankings update in January as well as any last minute signing during the February signing period.

DAVID SANDERS, JR. MAKING VOLS FANS NERVOUS

As first reported by Rivals, five-star David Sanders Jr. did not sign with Tennessee on Wednesday. The top-ranked offensive lineman in the Rivals250 committed to the Volunteers in August and didn’t waver on his decision until he turned up at Ohio State a couple weeks ago when the Buckeyes hosted Indiana. Ohio State was the No. 2 contender for Sanders when he made his decision in August. A source indicated Sanders would still be signing with Tennessee this week but this unexpected delay is a bit unsettling for Vols fans. History tells us anything can happen at this time of year and that could be concerning for Tennessee. There are two days left in the Early Signing Period and Sanders will be on “Signing Watch” 24 hours a day.

SEMINOLES SURPRISE

Shamar Arnoux (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)