It was a rather quiet national signing day for most of the nation and certainly for the Miami Hurricanes. Miami did however officially sign players via the transfer portal. In order to be successful in college football, teams have to take advantage of needs via transfer portal. With over 20 players departing via transfer and graduation, replacing talent is a necessity for the University of Miami football program. Miami did well to address certain needs but there is certainly an opportunity to further increase the roster size and address certain position needs. The next transfer portal window is May 1-15.

Defensive Line: B

Branson Deen, Defensivel Lineman

The Hurricanes stacked up on the defensive line adding two to a position group that head coach Mario Cristobal verbalized was a need on early national signing day. What they bring Both bring desperate depth to a position group hurting with the departure of Darrell Jackson. Leonard Taylor and Akheem Mesidor will presumably be the players starting on the inside, but as we've seen last season, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele likes to rotate guys in and out to keep guys fresh. Miami notched 37 sacks in 2022 good for fifth in the ACC. Miami was 8th against the run allowing 143 rushing yards per game. Branson Deen signs with Miami

Linebackers: A

Francisco Mauigoa, Linebacker

Francisco Mauigoa is an excellent addition to the Miami linebacking unit. What he brings Mauigoa brings versatility and experience to an overall young group of linebackers that has significantly upgraded in a year's time. Miami would like to rotate its linebackers as well and adding Mauigoa gives Miami some flexibility to do so. Pro Football Focus named Mauiga the top transfer linebacker available in the portal, grading with a 75.8 mark. Francisco Mauigoa signs with Miami

Defensive Backs: B+

Davonte Brown, Cornerback

Miami gets an A+ for getting Davonte Brown from the transfer portal. Miami desperately needed a cover corner who can play right away and Brown is just that. Miami however could have done even better if they brought in at least one more defensive back, particularly at the safety position. What he brings Brown is a highly efficient cover corner and instantly replaces either Tyrique Stevenson or DJ Ivey off the NFL. Davonte Brown signs with Miami

Offensive Line: A+

Javion Cohen, Offensive Lineman

Miami could not have done any better than to get two instant starters in Matt Lee and Javion Cohen. What they Bring Lee was a three-year starting center with UCF and Cohen was primarily a left guard at Alabama starting all 14 games in 2021. Cohen had 10 starts for the Crimson Tide in 2022. Cohen allowed 1.5 sacks, four pressures, and four QB hits and was penalized only three times in 2022. Both are projected to be instant starters. Javion Cohen signs with Miami



Tight End: B-

Cam McCormick, Tight End

Considering how Miami probably did not need to address the position, the Canes did a nice job of addressing potential depth issues by adding Cam McCormick. What He Brings We could see McCormick used in blocking situations or as H-back but his athletic does not compare to that of an Elijah Arroyo or a Jaleel Skinner. Even Khalil Brantely was coming on strong toward the end of the year. But with the absence of leader Will Mallory off to the NFL, it doesn't hurt to add another body. Arroyo will be likely on a snap count watch come fall. Cam McCormick signs with Miami

Quarterback, Running Back, and Wide Receiver: N/A

Colbie Young, Wide Receiver, Miami