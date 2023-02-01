NSD: How Miami assessed needs with the transfer portal and what's missing?
It was a rather quiet national signing day for most of the nation and certainly for the Miami Hurricanes. Miami did however officially sign players via the transfer portal.
In order to be successful in college football, teams have to take advantage of needs via transfer portal. With over 20 players departing via transfer and graduation, replacing talent is a necessity for the University of Miami football program.
Miami did well to address certain needs but there is certainly an opportunity to further increase the roster size and address certain position needs. The next transfer portal window is May 1-15.
Defensive Line: B
The Hurricanes stacked up on the defensive line adding two to a position group that head coach Mario Cristobal verbalized was a need on early national signing day.
What they bring
Both bring desperate depth to a position group hurting with the departure of Darrell Jackson. Leonard Taylor and Akheem Mesidor will presumably be the players starting on the inside, but as we've seen last season, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele likes to rotate guys in and out to keep guys fresh.
Miami notched 37 sacks in 2022 good for fifth in the ACC. Miami was 8th against the run allowing 143 rushing yards per game.
Linebackers: A
Francisco Mauigoa is an excellent addition to the Miami linebacking unit.
What he brings
Mauigoa brings versatility and experience to an overall young group of linebackers that has significantly upgraded in a year's time. Miami would like to rotate its linebackers as well and adding Mauigoa gives Miami some flexibility to do so.
Pro Football Focus named Mauiga the top transfer linebacker available in the portal, grading with a 75.8 mark.
Defensive Backs: B+
Miami gets an A+ for getting Davonte Brown from the transfer portal. Miami desperately needed a cover corner who can play right away and Brown is just that.
Miami however could have done even better if they brought in at least one more defensive back, particularly at the safety position.
What he brings
Brown is a highly efficient cover corner and instantly replaces either Tyrique Stevenson or DJ Ivey off the NFL.
Offensive Line: A+
Miami could not have done any better than to get two instant starters in Matt Lee and Javion Cohen.
What they Bring
Lee was a three-year starting center with UCF and Cohen was primarily a left guard at Alabama starting all 14 games in 2021.
Cohen had 10 starts for the Crimson Tide in 2022. Cohen allowed 1.5 sacks, four pressures, and four QB hits and was penalized only three times in 2022.
Both are projected to be instant starters.
Tight End: B-
Considering how Miami probably did not need to address the position, the Canes did a nice job of addressing potential depth issues by adding Cam McCormick.
What He Brings
We could see McCormick used in blocking situations or as H-back but his athletic does not compare to that of an Elijah Arroyo or a Jaleel Skinner.
Even Khalil Brantely was coming on strong toward the end of the year. But with the absence of leader Will Mallory off to the NFL, it doesn't hurt to add another body. Arroyo will be likely on a snap count watch come fall.
Quarterback, Running Back, and Wide Receiver: N/A
Although all three positions were addressed in with the 2023 recruiting class, the team does not want to be in a situation where depth is a concern like in 2022.
Failing to add a quarterback could hurt Miami if Tyler Van Dyke continues to have injury issues and Jacurri Brown continues to put his body in harm's way as a runner. With Jake Garcia off to Missouri, the Hurricanes are faced with serious depth issues if TVD goes down again.
Certainly adding at least one wide receiver would have been ideal. Adding only two receivers from the 2023 class does not answer the issues at depth at receiver. Miami is betting on Colbie Young to be a true number one. I am not saying it can't happen, but the lack of the combination of size and speed in one player is not as threatening to opposing defenses as one would want to be.
Again, depth was an issue at the third skill position in running back and more concerning now with Jaylan Knighton taking his talents to SMU and Thaddius Franklin heading Louisiana Monroe. Both Henry Parrish and Don Chaney were banged up last season and Trevonte Citizen was injured before the season started. If the injury bug bites those players again, we may see much of true freshmen Mark Fletcher and Christopher Johnson Jr., which might not necessarily be a bad thing.
Overall Grade: B
