Nebraska is putting the finishing touches on its 2024 recruiting class and the addition of Kahmir Prescott is a big step in the right direction. The versatile defensive back out Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti was previously committed to Wisconsin. Adam Friedman has the full story HERE.

Dominic Raiola, a former Nebraska All-American and the father of Dylan Raiola, the No. 2 player in the 2024 class, joins the Rivals Studio Show. Raiola is expected to take over the starting QB role for the Huskers as a true freshman.

Cameron Andersen, head coach of Burley (Idaho) High, joins the Rivals Studio Show to chat about Gatlin Bair, who committed to Oregon this week.

Brett Goetz, founder of the South Florida Express, joins the Rivals Studio Show to talk about Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 player in the 2024 class.

Five-star QB Julian Lewis, the No. 2 player in the 2025 class, joins the Rivals Studio Show to talk about his USC commitment and the push that Georgia is making to get him to flip.

