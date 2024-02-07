NSD LIVE: News, interviews, analysis of Late Signing Period
The Late Signing Period kicks off today and while it holds far less drama than the December signing day in football, we still will provide start-to-finish coverage with interviews, analysis and the news of the day. You can catch it all here for your one-stop-shopping National Signing Day hub.
Georgia has won the 2024 high school recruiting national championship. Jed May of UGASports.com joins the Rivals Studio Show to discuss UGA's No. 1 class.
Read Adam Friedman's full story HERE.
Nebraska is putting the finishing touches on its 2024 recruiting class and the addition of Kahmir Prescott is a big step in the right direction. The versatile defensive back out Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti was previously committed to Wisconsin.
Adam Friedman has the full story HERE.
Dominic Raiola, a former Nebraska All-American and the father of Dylan Raiola, the No. 2 player in the 2024 class, joins the Rivals Studio Show. Raiola is expected to take over the starting QB role for the Huskers as a true freshman.
Cameron Andersen, head coach of Burley (Idaho) High, joins the Rivals Studio Show to chat about Gatlin Bair, who committed to Oregon this week.
Brett Goetz, founder of the South Florida Express, joins the Rivals Studio Show to talk about Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 player in the 2024 class.
Five-star QB Julian Lewis, the No. 2 player in the 2025 class, joins the Rivals Studio Show to talk about his USC commitment and the push that Georgia is making to get him to flip.
INTERVIEWS FROM THE RIVALS NETWORK ...
Brandon Drumm from OUInsider.com joins the Rivals Studio Show to talk about the Sooners' 2024 class.
Marcus Benjamin of CanesCounty.com joins the Rivals Studio Show to talk about Miami's 2024 recruiting class.
Josh Henschke of Maize&Blue.com joins the Rivals Studio Show to talk about Michigan's 2024 recruiting class and how it held together despite Jim Harbaugh's departure.
Kenny Van Doren of DeathValleyInsider.com joins the Rivals Studio Show to talk about LSU recruiting Terry Bussey and more with the Tigers' 2024 class.
