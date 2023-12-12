National Signing Day, the biggest day of the recruiting calendar, is next Wednesday and the drama is building for some of the nation's top recruits. Uncommitted prospects are finalizing their plans while some verbally committed players are wondering if they need to rethink their decisions. This week we take a closer look at the major storylines and important prospects fans need to be following in each conference. Up first is the ACC.

Advertisement

BIGGEST DRAMA

The biggest storyline for the ACC heading into National Signing Day involves a prospect who isn’t even committed to an ACC program. Rivals250 No. 1 prospect Jeremiah Smith has been committed to Ohio State for about a year but two ACC teams have been working incredibly hard to flip the exceptional receiver from Florida. Florida State and Miami are doing everything they can to get Smith to stay in-state and sign with them. As things stand now, if Smith were to flip, confidence is higher for Florida State but Miami isn’t giving up. The Buckeyes have a strong chance of holding onto Smith but all eyes will be on him when he goes to sign on the dotted line.

*****

TEAM RANKINGS

Armondo Blount

Florida State and Miami are in a fairly tight race for the ACC recruiting title. There are a lot of moving parts because both are trying to flip a number of prospects committed to other schools. Both teams are trying to flip No. 1 overall prospect Jeremiah Smith from Ohio State. Florida State flipped five-star defensive lineman Armondo Blount away from Miami earlier in the recruiting process and the Hurricanes are working hard to get him back. Miami is also working on flipping NC State four-star quarterback commit Cedrick Bailey Jr., Rivals250 Ohio State running back commit Jordan Lyle and four-star Wisconsin cornerback commit Xavier Lucas. Florida State and Miami are pushing for Rivals250 cornerback Zavier Mincey, who will announce his commitment on Jan. 6. Florida State is also working on fending off Georgia and Auburn to make sure they hold onto five-star safety KJ Bolden. There could be some movement among the teams currently ranked Nos. 5-12. NC State, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Duke and Louisville could all be seeing some meaningful additions and/or subtractions in the next week and a half that are likely to impact the conference team rankings.

*****

TOP THREE ACC COMMITS

After taking official visits to Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Miami, Scott committed to the Buckeyes in early July. Notre Dame was very much in the mix for his initial pledge too. Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson was a major factor in his recruitment but as the season wore on, Scott turned his gaze back to Miami. The Chicago native kept his change of heart very quiet until he actually announced his surprise flip to the Canes in late November. If Scott's No. 10 ranking in the Rivals250 remains the same through the final rankings update in January, he'll be one of the seven highest-ranked prospects to sign with Miami since 2002. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MIAMI FANS AT CANESCOUNTY.COM *****

Bolden remains committed to the Seminoles after issuing his verbal pledge to Mike Norvell and his staff but there are a few teams pushing to flip him before he signs. Syracuse just hosted Bolden for an official visit but the Orange are unlikely to be a real contender for his commitment. The story here though is how close Bolden became with new Syracuse head coach and former Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown. Bolden and Brown were in constant communication while Brown was coaching in Athens and the Bulldogs aren't backing down, even without Brown on staff anymore. Auburn is a major player for Bolden after hosting him for an unofficial visit last week. The Tigers could be the team to watch as Bolden tries to find some clarity before National Signing Day. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FSU FANS AT THEOSCEOLA.COM *****

Even though Patterson didn't take any official visits prior to his commitment, the South Florida five-star decided to stay home and play for Miami. The Hurricanes beat Florida State, Auburn, Michigan and Ohio State for his commitment. Despite committing to Miami in August, Auburn was able to get Patterson to take an unofficial visit during the season but the Tigers didn't seem to get any traction from the trip.

*****

FLIP ALERT

The Florida State commit is weighing his options. Auburn is the main program to watch and Georgia is right there as well.

Florida State flipped Blount away from Miami but the Canes seem to have a serious chance to flip him back. This race is going back and forth and is expected to go down to the wire.

The longtime Duke commit has been a target for other teams since Mike Elko left for Texas A&M. Indiana and Michigan State hosted him over the weekend so he'll be one to keep an eye on this week. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH DUKE FANS AT DEVILSILLUSTRATED.COM

The uber productive NC State running back commit is being pursued by Mississippi State and new head coach Jeff Lebby. If Royal takes a visit to Starkville this weekend, he'll be one to watch come National Signing Day. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NC STATE FANS AT THEWOLFPACKCENTRAL.COM

Another NC State commit on flip watch. Bailey is being pursued by Miami and the hometown pull could be enough to keep him from signing with the Wolfpack.

*****

PREDICTIONS

Cedrick Bailey Jr. (Rivals.com)