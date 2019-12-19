The Early Signing Period has come and, for the most part, gone, wiping the majority of the nation's top prospects off the board in advance of National Signing Day on Feb. 5. However, there are still nine prospects inside the Rivals100 that remain uncommitted heading into Christmas. Here is a breakdown of the latest recruiting tidbits on the nation's top-10 uncommitted prospects:

Ringo made a late decision not to sign his paperwork during the Early Signing Period. In other words, the race featuring Oregon, Georgia and Texas will continue into 2020. The Dawgs are considered the favorite, but they could not close with the five-star cornerback on campus right before Wednesday's signing period. We should find out Ringo's choice at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio next month.

Washington is another West Coast prospect that made a sudden late call not to commit or sign early. Instead, the five-star tight end will announce either Alabama, Georgia or Tennessee at the Under Armour All-America Game in January. Miami is also in it, but behind that trio of SEC schools at the moment.

The five-star running back was supposed to sign early and then later reveal his choice in Orlando at the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 4. Word is that Evans did not sign on Wednesday, which means there's room for more ripples in his recruitment heading into National Signing Day. LSU and Texas A&M are the two teams battling over Evans and momentum seems to shift back and forth by the day.

UCLA was able to bring Berger on campus for an official visit ahead of the Early Signing Period, but the decision won't be made until next month. Wisconsin is still in search of a 2020 running back and Rutgers has garnered some momentum thanks to the Greg Schiano hire. Berger will reveal his decision at the All-American Bowl.

The one-time Oregon commitment is now trending toward staying in-state. Florida and Miami have emerged as the top threats to land the Rivals100 wide receiver, who is planning a National Signing Day commitment. One X-factor in this process is making sure Williams' grades are OK.

The stability of USC's coaching staff is helping the Trojans' chances with Bryant, an in-state four-star. However, neither Arizona State or Washington have thrown in the towel yet for the Rivals100 prospect. He'll reveal which Pac-12 school he'll attend at the All-American Bowl.

Clowney was long rumored to be an odd man out in LSU's 2020 recruiting class, which had seen some cuts in recent weeks. The Rivals100 defensive end did not sign with the Tigers on Wednesday and instead pressed reset on his recruitment. Clowney will now be a sought-after target for the Late Signing Period with Maryland, Virginia, Tennessee, Miami, Ole Miss and Pitt all battling for his services.

Jackson was never going to make a decision during the Early Signing Period. A playoff run kept the Rivals100 defensive tackle from taking all of his official visits. Alabama and Auburn each had the Mississippi four-star on campus for officials already, and Texas A&M, LSU and Georgia are in line for visits next month. Georgia has been a new team garnering some steam for the one-time LSU pledge thanks to addition of former Rebels head coach Matt Luke.

Bunkley-Shelton's recruitment has gone in so many different directions in recent months, but as the Early Signing Period comes and goes, Arizona State is the team with plenty of momentum for the California four-star. That's not to say that USC isn't trying to hold off its Pac-12 foe and keep Bunkley-Shelton in-state, but the Trojans like him at defensive back, which is hurting their cause.